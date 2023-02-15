Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Arrog, Kenshō, Townsmen, and more

We have now hit the mid-point of the week and it’s time to gather up all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Joining the $860 in free apps Parallels is offering with Desktop 18 purchases, this morning also saw deals hit Apple’s official 15W MagSafe Charger and the Mac mini Satechi USB-C Stand and Hub. But, as for today’s app deals, highlights include titles like MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro, Arrog, Kenshō, Townsmen Premium, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Ski Tracker & Snow Forecast: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sunny Sea Ocean Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Arrog: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Infinity Pinball: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Asketch: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AddMe: $3 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Gone Home: $6 (Reg. $15)

Today’s best game deals: Portal Switch Collection, Need for Speed Unbound, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Crazy Caps: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 7 Minute TV Workout: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Scythe: Digital Edition: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Avolteha: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Photophore Synth $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $10 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Tacoma: $6 (Reg. $20)

More on Arrog:

Help a man travel through his dreams, as he must learn to accept his own death. Arrog is an enigmatic puzzle adventure game featuring hand-drawn art and set in a black-and-white world with color accents. Make sense of a bizarre world made out of traditional animations and portrayed in a unique black-and-white artstyle in this intense narrative experience…Discover puzzles along your journey that you will decipher through simple interactions and logic. 

