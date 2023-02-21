Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: ATOM RPG, 7Days, Metadata, Be Focused Pro, more

Tuesday’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps have now been collected for you down below. Today’s software offers are joined by price drops on Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard as well as ongoing price drops on the just-released Apple Watch Trail Loop and Alpine Loop bands as well as everything else you’ll find right here. As for the apps, highlight offers include titles like Metadata, Anchor Pointer Compass GPS, gTasks Pro for Google Tasks, ATOM RPG, 7Days: Backer, Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Da Vinci Eye: AR Art Projector: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: CampNight – Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: gTasks Pro for Google Tasks: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: ATOM RPG: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Underworld Office- Novel Game: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Murders on Budapest: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: SimplePlanes: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Juno: New Origins: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: iNet Pro – Network Scanner: $9 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 18 + $860 in FREE apps from $100

Today’s best game deals: Horizon Forbidden West from $30, Death Stranding $10, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Peppa Pig: Golden Boots: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Boxing Manager: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ColorCamera – Color Picker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Photo Widget – simple: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Speech to Text : Voice to Text: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: NotifiNote: Notification Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: DayGram – One line a day diary: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: BE-A Walker: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 112 Operator: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Mybrushes-Sketch,Paint,Design: FREE (Reg. $10)

More on ATOM RPG:

In 1986 the world war between the Soviet Union and the Western Bloc ended in mutual nuclear bombings. Both superpowers went down in flames. The impact of the fallout almost ended civilization as we know it. You are one of the survivors of the apocalypse. Your mission – to explore the wild and wondrous postnuclear world of the Soviet Wasteland. To earn your place under the sun in this new age. To investigate retro style bunkers, descend into a stalker filled metro, fight terrible mutants and solve a shadowy conspiracy, aimed at destroying all that is left of life on Earth.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!