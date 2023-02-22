Snap 20% off LEGO’s 590-piece Marvel Infinity Gauntlet set at $64 on Amazon

Amazon is now offering the the LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet for $63.99 shipped. Marking the first price cut we’ve seen since prices raised across nearly every set last fall, today’s offer is down from the now typical $80 going rate. Saving you 20%, this is the second-best discount we’ve seen and the lowest since August. Stacking up to 590 pieces, this collectible recreation of an iconic Marvel relic is covered in chrome gold bricks to give it an authentic look. Complete with a display stand at the bottom, there’s also all six of the Infinity Stones and posable fingers which can be positioned to recreate the iconic snap and more. We found the set to be a must-have in our hands-on review, and that was at full price. So today’s discount is certainly a great chance to add one of the year’s best creations to your collection be it for yourself or that Marvel fan in your life.

Alongside the more display-worthy addition to your LEGO collection, all four of the existing Marvel buildable characters are now on sale. Delivering some iconic heroes all at 20% off, everything is sitting at the all-time low.

LEGO Marvel buildable figures on sale:

As far as kits from Guardians of the Galaxy 3 are concerned, LEGO fans can rejoice knowing there are a handful of builds on the way. Due out sometime this spring will see the new Guardians’ ship, the Bowie, get the brick-built treatment alongside the Star-Lord helmet that was already revealed and is up for pre-order.

And while this month also ushered in a new look at LEGO’s upcoming buildable Ant-Man figure, there are plenty of other new creations coming soon from the broader side of the Marvel collection. From our exclusive report this past weekend, the upcoming summer 2023 lineup will include some highly-anticipated kits like a life-sized Captain America shield and a build straight out of No Way Home.

LEGO Infinity Gauntlet features:

This LEGO brick recreation of the iconic Infinity Gauntlet featured in the Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame movies is certain to attract attention and interest wherever it is displayed. With movable fingers, this Thanos gauntlet has vibrantly coloured Infinity Stones and a descriptive tablet attached to a sturdy base.

