Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Almost Gone, Earth 3D, SaGa Frontier, and more

This morning’s collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now ready and waiting for you down below. Alongside today’s App Store deals, we are also tracking all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 8, the all-new 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro, and Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight deals include titles like The Almost Gone, Earth 3D – World Atlas, Sandbox Planet, SaGa Frontier Remastered, Titan Quest HD, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sandbox Planet: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Rain Noise: Nature Sounds: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Storm Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SaGa Frontier Remastered: $15 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Asketch: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Activity Tracker+: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 18 + $860 in FREE apps from $100

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Wallet Pro – Credit Wallet: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: InfoGraphic and Poster Creator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Create Flyers & Logos – Maker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Boxing Manager: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: MDScan + OCR: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: b-hyve pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Juno: New Origins: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Fait – The Machine: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Scrivo Pro Scrivener Compat: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Logo, Card & Design Creator: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tera Pro: $10 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $2 (Reg. $8)

More on The Almost Gone:

Experience the intricate dioramas and connections of your life, and the ripples we all make, in this award-winning narrative puzzle game. Poised between life and death, isolated and alone, you must unravel the poignant truths that led to your fate. Dig beneath the beautifully rendered façades and interiors of an ordinary suburban lifestyle to discover a contemporary tale crafted by an award-winning author. Piece together this compelling story by revealing objects and memories, and decipher these clues to reveal more of the story and its secrets. From your own home to eerily deserted streets, beautiful apartment blocks to abandoned hospitals, you must search forensically for clues and the path forwards.

