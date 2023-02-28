Today’s best game deals: LEGO Star Wars Skywalker $18, Xbox Super Sale 80% off, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Nintendo eShop is now offering one of the best prices ever on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Currently out of stock at Amazon in physical form, the regularly $60 digital version is now available on the eShop for just $17.99. Now $7 under our previous mention from last month and well below the best holiday offers last year, this is the best price we can find. Taking players across all nine saga films with “the freedom to seamlessly travel to any planet, in any order, at any time,” you can live out Rey’s adventures in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, head to Tatooine, and much more. You can also get a much better idea of what to expect from this one in our hands-on review, just make sure you don’t miss out on the particularly deep price drop available right now. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

Pre-orders:

