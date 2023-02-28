Today’s best game deals: LEGO Star Wars Skywalker $18, Xbox Super Sale 80% off, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Nintendo eShop is now offering one of the best prices ever on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Currently out of stock at Amazon in physical form, the regularly $60 digital version is now available on the eShop for just $17.99. Now $7 under our previous mention from last month and well below the best holiday offers last year, this is the best price we can find. Taking players across all nine saga films with “the freedom to seamlessly travel to any planet, in any order, at any time,” you can live out Rey’s adventures in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, head to Tatooine, and much more. You can also get a much better idea of what to expect from this one in our hands-on review, just make sure you don’t miss out on the particularly deep price drop available right now. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Game Boy titles now live for Switch Online
***GoldenEye 007 is now live!
***Nintendo game pre-order discount vouchers
- The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $39.50 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey$37 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Gardens Between $3.50 (Reg. $20)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium DLC titles $1 ea. (Reg. $2)
- Golf Story eShop $7 (Reg. $15)
- Donut County eShop $4 (Reg. $13)
- SEGA eShop publisher sale from $2
- Portal Companion Collection $12 (Reg. $20)
- Blizzard/Activision eShop sale from $14
- Bravely Default II $42 (Reg. $60)
- Sifu: Vengeance Edition $30 (Reg. $50)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metroid Prime Remastered pre-order $40
- Ghostrunner $12 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario Odyssey $38 (Reg. $60)
- Shin Megami Tensei V $30 (Reg. $40+)
- SEGA publisher sale at Amazon from $16
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $52 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
***Sony’s State of Play showcase: Suicide Squad, PS VR2, more
***PlayStation VR2 launch day has arrived!
***SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console hits all-time low at $89
- Xbox Super Saver Sale up to 80% off
- Gotham Knights: Deluxe $36 (Reg. $90)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition $60 (Reg. $80)
- Disney Aladdin and The Lion King $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead (physical PS4) $30 (Reg. $40)
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Gotham Knights $40 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon PlayStation game sale from $20
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Gran Turismo 7 $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection $20 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding $10 (Reg. $20+)
- God of War: Ragnarok $46 (Reg. $60)
- Digital, US only
- PlayStation PSN Double Discounts Sale
- PS Plus members can double the discount
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Xbox $14 (Reg. $40)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate from $39 (Reg. $70)
- Need for Speed Unbound PSN from $35 (Reg. $70)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm $20 (Reg. $40)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Xbox $20 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $25 (Reg. $40)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Deluxe $23.50 (Reg. $50)
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
Pre-orders:
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
