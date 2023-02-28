Today’s best game deals: LEGO Star Wars Skywalker $18, Xbox Super Sale 80% off, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesnintendoeShop
Reg. $60 $18
Switch game deals LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Nintendo eShop is now offering one of the best prices ever on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Currently out of stock at Amazon in physical form, the regularly $60 digital version is now available on the eShop for just $17.99. Now $7 under our previous mention from last month and well below the best holiday offers last year, this is the best price we can find. Taking players across all nine saga films with “the freedom to seamlessly travel to any planet, in any order, at any time,” you can live out Rey’s adventures in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, head to Tatooine, and much more. You can also get a much better idea of what to expect from this one in our hands-on review, just make sure you don’t miss out on the particularly deep price drop available right now. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Game Boy titles now live for Switch Online

***GoldenEye 007 is now live!

***Nintendo game pre-order discount vouchers

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5

***Sony’s State of Play showcase: Suicide Squad, PS VR2, more

***PlayStation VR2 launch day has arrived!

***SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console hits all-time low at $89

Pre-orders:

Sony confirms PS VR 2 game list, reveals 13 new titles, and more

NYXI’s new GameCube-inspired Switch split gamepad rocks interchangeable joysticks

Xbox Developer_Direct event: Elder Scrolls, Redfall, more

Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

nintendo

eShop

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Just $15 scores your iPhone 14 this 2-in-1 ESR HaloLock...
Looking for an extra Qi charging pad? OtterBox’s bran...
Add a splash of wood to your PC setup with CORSAIR̵...
Optoma’s refreshed UHD35x True 4K Home Theater Pr...
Microsoft wireless Xbox gampads now on sale from $44 (R...
Govee’s customizable Glide Tri Smart Light Panels ret...
Leave the house equipped with KeySmart’s mini EDC...
Cuisinart’s vertical propane smoker is perfect fo...
Load more...
Show More Comments