Smartphone Accessories: 6-foot andobil MFi USB-C to Lightning cable $4.50 (80% off), more

andobil (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 6-foot MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable for $4.40 with the code 80ANDOBIL at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $22, today’s deal comes in at 80% off and saves you more than $17 total. It also marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. This cable features a braided-nylon outer sheath to help deliver added durability against early wear and tear. It’s fully MFi-certified and packs support for up to 20W fast charging when used with a compatible power adapter as well. Plus, USB-C connectivity means you can plug the Lightning cable directly into any modern MacBook without having to keep an adapter on hand. You’ll also find that the 6-foot length is great for reaching from the wall to the couch or even bed for charging without being too close to the power adapter.

Andobil usb c to lightning cable built with top-rated nylon braided military-grade material which is 5 times stronger than steel in tensile strength,can bear 50000+ bending test,with a working life of more than 5 years. Allowing you to save more than ten cables and contribute to the environment at the same time. Andobil iPhone charging cable is registered with Apple, which has obtained Apple’s official MFi certification, recognized as safe and reliable Apple accessories.And there will be no pop-up prompts when charging.Only 2% of the cables on market pass MFI Certified. Cable too short for you? Can’t use your phone while charging? Andobil 6FT long USB C to lightning cable meet all your daily needs.you can lie on the bed or sofa to watch videos,browse Facebook,YouTube,Twitter while you are charging at the same time. And you can use it freely in your bedroom, sofa, office, outdoor and even in the backseat of your car.

