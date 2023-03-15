Arcade1Up’s Golden Axe and Shinobi Arcade cabinet sees rare $150 price drop to $400, more

GameStop is now offering the Arcade1Up Golden Axe Arcade Cabinet with riser for $399.99 shipped. Regularly $550, this is $150 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Still fetching full price at Walmart, Best Buy, and elsewhere, this particular model doesn’t go on sale nearly as often as the others and is currently out of stock at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $535. While the iconic arcade beat ‘em up Golden Axe is certainly present and accounted for, this machine also carries a few other arcade/SEGA classics including Golden Axe: The Revenge of Death Adder, Shinobi, Altered Beast and Wrestle War. That’s on top of the usual 17-inch LCD color screen, light-up marquee with “original artwork,” real-feel joystick and control buttons, and a matching riser to get it up to a more comfortable height. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

While you won’t find a dedicated Arcade1Up Golden Axe model, Walmart does have a number of Arcade1Up gaming stools on rollback right now. From Super PAC-MAN and Marvel vs. Capcom to NFL Blitz, Galalga, Street Fighter II, and Burger Time themed options, there are several models marked down from $100 to $69 shipped. Everything is waiting for you right here.

Just be sure to check out our launch coverage for the Arcade1Up NFL Blitz machine and the latest Marvel vs Capcom variant while you’re at it. Even more recently, the brand unveiled its new Wi-Fi Casinocade Deluxe in Vegas this year at CES 2023 and you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect from the novel arcade experience right here.

Arcade1Up Golden Axe Arcade Cabinet features:

Featuring the Golden Axe: The Revenge of Death Adderoriginal artwork, this 45.8” tall arcade cabinet has a full-color 17” LCD display, volume control and light-up marquee. Five awesome games are included — Golden Axe, Golden Axe: The Revenge of Death Adder, Shinobi, Altered Beast and Wrestle War. With these titles and real-feel joystick and control buttons setup, you can look forward to endless hours of gaming! The Arcade1Up Golden Axe At-Home Arcade Machine is easy to assemble and comes with a clear control deck protector.

