Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 20W USB-C Charger at $11 (30% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 20W USB-C Charger for $11.19 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically $16, today’s deal brings in a full 30% off the typical rate of this charger and marks the best price that we’ve seen in months, though it has gone for as low as $9 back in 2021. Able to dish out up to 20W of USB-C PD power, this charger is perfect for your iPhone 14 or iPad. It’s also compatible with essentially all Android smartphones, and even some Chromebooks or other tablets that can run on just 20W of power. The compact design measures smaller than Apple’s official 20W adapter in all dimensions, delivering a lot of power in a small form factor.
UGREEN USB C charger supports up to 20W power delivery to charge your new iPhone 13 from 0% to 58% just within 30mins. 50% smaller than a standard 20W iPhone USB C wall charger, which won’t jam the other ports on the wall outlet, you’ll have access to fast charging wherever you go. Perfectly fits the charging needs of iPhone 13/13 Pro/13 Pro Max/iPhone 12/12 Pro/12 Pro Max, also compatible with AirPods, MagSafe Duo, iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/XS/XR/X/8 Plus, iPad, Galaxy S22/S21/S20/S10/S9, Google Pixel, Nintendo Switch, LG G7/V50, and more. With the intelligent chip inside, UGREEN 20W power adapter matches the device‘s current automatically. Over-current, over-voltage, and short-circuit protection effectively protect your devices from damage and ensure safer charging overnight. Square design, the center of gravity is in the middle, making the USB C charger more stable when plugged into the outlet.
