Massive $120 price drop hits Razer Edition Wireless Xbox controller with magnetic charging stand at $80

Joining on all-time lows on the official Star Wars models at $120, GameStop is now offering a rare deal on the Razer Edition Wireless Xbox Series X Controller with the Universal Quick Charging Stand for $79.99 shipped (alt. product page link). Regularly $200 and typically fetching as much at Amazon when it’s in stock, this is a massive $120 price drop. It is also the best price we can find, $50 under the price of the discounted Star Wars variants, and only $20 more than buying the magnetic universal charger stand on its own. A 3-hour charge time is joined by compatibility with Xbox One, Series X|S, and Windows alongside all-around textured grips and Razer’s Impulse Analog Triggers “that not only vibrate as you game, but [also deliver] pressure-sensitivity for a finer level of precision.” More details below.

Finding a brand name wireless Xbox controller and a magnetic charging stand at this price isn’t easy. But if you’re just looking for a quick and affordable extra gamepad for your setup, something like the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S is a notable option that won’t cost more than $25 Prime shipped at Amazon.

The rest of our battlestation-ready Razer deals are waiting right here and be sure to check out the latest form the world of Xbox below:

Razer Edition Wireless Xbox Series X Controller features:

Able to fully charge your controller in under 3 hours, the stand is also designed with overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short circuiting. Mount your controller easily and never worry about its charge being interrupted thanks to a magnetic design that secures the controller to the stand. Just like the latest Xbox controllers, this model comes with textured grips on its triggers, bumpers, and back-case—making it feel more natural and easier to hold.

