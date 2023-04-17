Massive $120 price drop hits Razer Edition Wireless Xbox controller with magnetic charging stand at $80

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesGameStopRazer
Reg. $200 $80
Razer Edition Wireless Xbox Series X Controller with the Universal Quick Charging Stand

Joining on all-time lows on the official Star Wars models at $120, GameStop is now offering a rare deal on the Razer Edition Wireless Xbox Series X Controller with the Universal Quick Charging Stand for $79.99 shipped (alt. product page link). Regularly $200 and typically fetching as much at Amazon when it’s in stock, this is a massive $120 price drop. It is also the best price we can find, $50 under the price of the discounted Star Wars variants, and only $20 more than buying the magnetic universal charger stand on its own. A 3-hour charge time is joined by compatibility with Xbox One, Series X|S, and Windows alongside all-around textured grips and Razer’s Impulse Analog Triggers “that not only vibrate as you game, but [also deliver] pressure-sensitivity for a finer level of precision.” More details below. 

Finding a brand name wireless Xbox controller and a magnetic charging stand at this price isn’t easy. But if you’re just looking for a quick and affordable extra gamepad for your setup, something like the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S is a notable option that won’t cost more than $25 Prime shipped at Amazon. 

The rest of our battlestation-ready Razer deals are waiting right here and be sure to check out the latest form the world of Xbox below:

Razer Edition Wireless Xbox Series X Controller features:

Able to fully charge your controller in under 3 hours, the stand is also designed with overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short circuiting. Mount your controller easily and never worry about its charge being interrupted thanks to a magnetic design that secures the controller to the stand. Just like the latest Xbox controllers, this model comes with textured grips on its triggers, bumpers, and back-case—making it feel more natural and easier to hold.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

GameStop

GameStop features deals across all platforms and gaming systems: PlayStation 4, Xbox One S, Nintendo Switch, 3DS, Wii U and much more
Razer

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

DSW takes up to 50% off spring styles + 30% off clearan...
9to5Toys Daily: April 17, 2023 – M2 Mac mini $500, iP...
Instant Pot’s air fryers, more supplement outdoor...
Smartphone Accessories: MOMAX 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 10,000...
Aqara’s just-released Video Doorbell G4 with Home...
Elgato’s Stream Deck XL upgrades your setup with ...
Start streaming with Pyle’s 1080p60 USB HDMI capt...
Amazon clears out Google Nest WiFi systems that double ...
Load more...
Show More Comments