Smartphone Accessories: JOYROOM 78W USB-C/A 5-port Car Charger $13.50 (50% off), more

JOYROOM Direct (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 78W 5-port USB-C/A Car Charger for $13.49 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $22 normally, the price just went up a bit to $27 before today’s deal came in to save this day. This is not only the best price that we’ve tracked all-time, but also marks the first discount of the year. If you’re looking for a way to get power all throughout your car, then this charger is a great choice. At the front (or wherever you plug it in), there’s two USB-A ports capable of 18W each and then a 30W USB-C PD plug. Then, on a 5-foot extension cable, there’s another set of plugs which have a hook to mount in a back seat or something similar with both 18W USB-A and 30W USB-C. Now, this charger is capable of delivering 30W to both USB-C ports at the same time, or 18W across all three USB-A plugs. However, if all five are in use simultaneously, the charger maxes out at 58W combined output distributed across all connected devices. Either way, this is a great way to fast charge your iPhone when alone and power up a wide range of devices when the whole family jumps in the car.

6X faster than 2.4A car phone charger, 2 Type C car charging port maximize boost iPhone 14 0~80% in 25 minutes and fully adaptive fast charges Samsung S22 in 45 minutes. 3 USB A car charger port maximize boost Motorola turbo charge 0~70% in 32 minutes. Joyroom 5 in 1 car charger with 3 ports(30W USBC+dual 18W USB-A) for car cigarette lighter adapter and 2 ports(30W Type C+18W USB A) on the end of extension cable for back seat passengers. 5 devices power up simultaneously, all car charger adapter ports have built-in intelligent chip that can automatically identify any devices you plug in, optimized 80% charging efficiency, and promoted 90% charging stability than dual port car charger. 5 FT extension cable connects car cigarette lighter charger and back clip car phone charging station, Joyroom 78W multi car charger support 5 car charging needs at once, designed for multi-member travel. The remote connections back clip also equipped with a blue LED light, making it easy for the passenger to find car charger USB while driving at night.

