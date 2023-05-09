Smartphone Accessories: Bower 8-inch iPhone/Android Ring Light Tripod $10, more

Patrick Campanale
Smartphone AccessoriesWalmartBower
55% off From $4.50

Walmart is offering the Bower 8-inch Smartphone Ring Light Tripod with Phone Mount for $9.98 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with a free Walmart+ subscription trial. Down from a normal going rate of $20 at Walmart, similar ring lights at Amazon go for that much too and today’s deal comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking to get started with content creation or just want to up your game, then this is a must-have tool in your arsenal. It features an 8-inch ring light that evenly illuminates your face and there’s a built-in smartphone mount to hold your device for front-facing recordings. The included tripod will raise the ring light and your phone up to standing height so the camera will be at eye-level instead of below you looking up, making your recordings more flattering. There’s also 10 different brightness levels as well as three various white color options to make it match your home’s existing lighting.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

