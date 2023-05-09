Smartphone Accessories: Bower 8-inch iPhone/Android Ring Light Tripod $10, more

Walmart is offering the Bower 8-inch Smartphone Ring Light Tripod with Phone Mount for $9.98 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with a free Walmart+ subscription trial. Down from a normal going rate of $20 at Walmart, similar ring lights at Amazon go for that much too and today’s deal comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking to get started with content creation or just want to up your game, then this is a must-have tool in your arsenal. It features an 8-inch ring light that evenly illuminates your face and there’s a built-in smartphone mount to hold your device for front-facing recordings. The included tripod will raise the ring light and your phone up to standing height so the camera will be at eye-level instead of below you looking up, making your recordings more flattering. There’s also 10 different brightness levels as well as three various white color options to make it match your home’s existing lighting.

Enhance your social media posts with the Bower 8″ Selfie Ring Light Studio. You are a creator and the Bower 8″ Selfie Ring Light Studio kit transforms your smartphone into a professional photo studio, allowing you to take videos at night or take great selfies in dark areas. Great for creating live videos with your phone or computer, vlogging, live videos, video chats, social media, live streaming, health and beauty, and more. This kit includes an 8-inch ring light, a tripod that extends from 17.5″ to 51″ tall, a phone holder with a pivot mount, a wireless remote shutter, and a smartphone clip adapter. The ultra-wide range allows you to create professional-looking videos with ease. Choose from ten different levels of brightness and three different color modes (white light, natural light, or warm light) for the best videos. Enhance your videos and social media posts with the Bower 8″ Selfie Ring Light Studio.

