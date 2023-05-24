Check out the gorgeous new Grovemade wood, metal, and wool MacBook Riser

The gorgeous new Grovemade Wood Laptop Riser has arrived. Grovemade is a brand we have come to love over the years for its use of premium materials and keen sense of design in the tech and desktop accessory space. Having featured a number of the brand’s previous releases, from the new leather desk pads and Apple keyboard trays to wooden MacBook docks and MagSafe charging stands, it’s now time to take a look at its new and improved MacBook riser stand. Standing out from the pack with its usual use of higher-end natural materials, felt, and brushed aluminum, you’ll want to head below for a closer look at the now available new Grovemade Wood Laptop Riser.

New Grovemade Wood Laptop Riser

The new Grovemade Wood Riser is a perfect fit for MacBook users, but also works nicely with a range of other laptops and Chromebooks out there. It features a one-piece frame made from 11 gauge brushed 5052 aluminum with premium German Merino wool felt to provide a soft landing pad for your notebook as well as a hit of either American black walnut or eastern hard rock maple wood along the front side – it has been hand-sanded and finished with vegetable-based oil. The whole thing is designed, manufactured, and assembled in Portland, Oregon.

Our laptop riser lifts your screen extra high for ideal ergonomics, combined with a small, stable footprint that fits into the tight spaces at your desk. A small but stable footprint anchors the laptop riser in your work area, freeing desk space both around and beneath your laptop.

Measuring out at 10.5 inch wide by 9.25 inches in depth and 8.6 inches high, it takes up a 10.5 by 7-inch footprint on your desktop. As you can see from the imagery, Grovemade has designed the stand to support “all laptops” up to 20-pounds, even those that come in at larger than the 10.5-inch width here.

Now, as anyone who is familiar with Grovemade is likely assuming already, this thing is going to cost you. Products made with this kind of attention to detail, design acumen, and premium materials often do.

Now available in your choice of walnut or maple wood, the new Grovemade Wood Laptop Riser sells for $180 shipped and is expected to begin shipping in “1 to 2 weeks.”

If you’re not impressed with the brand’s gorgeous treatment here the way I am, just head over to Amazon and score one for a fraction of the price. There are plenty of metal options starting from $16 Prime shipped there.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!