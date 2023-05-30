Microsoft’s flagship Elite Wireless Controller now at $145 (Reg. $180), more Xbox gear from $47

Microsoft has now launched a spring Xbox accessory sale event with deals on its wireless Xbox controllers and its Stereo Headset. But one standout here has to be the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 controller down at $144.99 shipped via Amazon. Regularly $180, this is among the lowest we have tracked this year and the best we can find. While you will find the newer, trimmed down Core models starting from $100 right here, the original Elite Series 2 delivers a more extensive package with additional hardware attachments and customization potential without purchasing the separate add-on pack. Adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks are just some of the features here alongside custom profiles you can recall for various titles as well as swappable thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles. The 40-hour battery life is also joined by “interchangeable components and exclusive button mapping options.” Get a deeper look in our hands-on review right here and you can compare it to the newer Core model here. Additional deals and details below.

The rest of the spring Xbox accessory sale event can be found organized for you via the official Microsoft site. The $10 off on the standard wireless controllers isn’t the deepest deal, but you might find that specific color you’re looking for and the official Xbox Stereo Headset is at the best price we can find right now with a $46.99 listing, down from the regular $60. All of the details you need on the headset are in our launch coverage.

While we are talking Xbox gear, this morning saw the matching Razer magnetic charging stands go 25% off while 8Bitdo’s light-up see-through dual charger remains at the best we have tracked. Just be sure to also scope out our hands-on review of the PowerA Fusion Pro 3 and 8Bitdo’s Ultimate Wired Controller alongside this all-time low on PowerA’s mobile Xbox Controller Gaming Clip with a 1,500mAh battery built-in.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 features:

Experience the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 featuring adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks.

Enjoy limitless customization with interchangeable components and exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app.

Save up to 3 custom profiles on the controller and switch between them on the fly.

Swap thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles to tailor your controller to your preferred gaming style.

Stay in the game with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life and refined components that are built to last.

