Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $45, Elden Ring $41, Xbox Publisher sale, more

Amazon is now offering Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on Nintendo Switch for $44.97 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is $5 under our previous mention and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since release in May of last year. This one was officially announced during a major Direct presentation in early 2022 before releasing as the latest in the Monolithsoft-developed Xenoblade saga. A must-have for JRPG fans and a great addition to any Switch library, players join Noah and Mio alongside a host of other characters “to awaken the colonies of Aionios to the underlying threat both nations face.” Explore massive fantastical sci-fi landscapes, seamless real-time RPG combat, and and uncover the mysteries behind the “true enemy pulling the strings behind the conflicts.” Get more details in our feature piece right here and head below for the rest of today’s console game deals.

