Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 15W MagSafe charger with kickstand $22 (Reg. $30), more

Seeing its first-ever discount, Amazon today is now offering the just-released Belkin 15W MagSafe Charger with metal kickstand for $22.68. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This new all-time low lands from the usual $30 going rate as the first chance to save. It takes on a refreshed design than the original version, now sporting an improved metal kickstand. Launching as one of the latest third-party MagSafe chargers actually capable of dishing out 15W speeds to one of Apple’s latest iPhone 14 or other previous-generation handsets, Belkin’s model arrives now as one of the more affordable solutions out there thanks to today’s sale. Sporting some extra premium features over the likes of even Apple’s in-house model, there’s notably now a kickstand built into the back of the charger that lets you prop up your handset while it refuels. That’s also supplemented by a braided nylon USB-C cable for some extra durability when thrown in your everyday carry. All of today’s other best Smartphone Accessories are now available below the fold.

