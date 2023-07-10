Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 15W MagSafe charger with kickstand $22 (Reg. $30), more

Rikka Altland -
Save 40% From $6

Seeing its first-ever discount, Amazon today is now offering the just-released Belkin 15W MagSafe Charger with metal kickstand for $22.68. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This new all-time low lands from the usual $30 going rate as the first chance to save. It takes on a refreshed design than the original version, now sporting an improved metal kickstand. Launching as one of the latest third-party MagSafe chargers actually capable of dishing out 15W speeds to one of Apple’s latest iPhone 14 or other previous-generation handsets, Belkin’s model arrives now as one of the more affordable solutions out there thanks to today’s sale. Sporting some extra premium features over the likes of even Apple’s in-house model, there’s notably now a kickstand built into the back of the charger that lets you prop up your handset while it refuels. That’s also supplemented by a braided nylon USB-C cable for some extra durability when thrown in your everyday carry. All of today’s other best Smartphone Accessories are now available below the fold.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

CORSAIR’s heatsink 7,100MB/s Internal SSDs have n...
OnePlus 11 5G sees $100 early Prime Day deal to $700 lo...
Best iOS game and app deals: iMPC Pro 2, Spring Forever...
Early Prime Day game deals: Mario Strikers $40, Mario G...
Google’s latest Nest WiFi Pro systems have never ...
Nike offers up to 60% off hundreds of new markdowns fro...
Bose Headphones 700 now start from $249 as best prices ...
Best price ever just hit Elgato’s fantastic custo...
Load more...
Show More Comments