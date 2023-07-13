Grovemade intros gorgeous new wood/metal desktop gear: Display Rail, organizer, more [Deal]

Grovemade is now ready to introduce its new wood and metal desktop accessories known as the Note-Taking Kit. The brand is no stranger to delivering gorgeous desktop accessories made from premium and natural materials to take your workstation to the next level and its new three-piece collection is no exception. After a 2-year design journey, the brand has now unleashed its latest collection of gear to “help you clear the clutter, organize your thoughts, and keep your important tasks top of mind.” Now available for purchase with some solid launch discounts, you can get a closer look at the new wood and metal desktop accessories down below.

New Grovemade wood and metal desktop accessories

The new Note-Taking kit consists of three pieces: the Small Notepad with solid metal base, the Display Rail designed to hold your notes and devices upright, and the Vertical Organizer that “stores and sorts your notes until you’re ready to recall them.”

Much like the wood, metal, and wool MacBook Riser we featured previously, Grovemade is once again employing premium materials to construct its latest desktop accessories. Everything is designed by Grovemade in Portland, Oregon and Mod Musings in Los Angeles, California and is made of American Black Walnut, Eastern Hardrock Maple, or White Oak. From there, you’ll find stainless steel, German Merino wool felt, brushed 5052 aluminum, and a natural cork foot treatment to elevate the approach further.

Notepad

The Small Notepad features a double sided, subtle dot grid pattern paper that allows you to capture your thoughts neatly. Flip the page effortlessly—the solid metal base stays put, so you can focus on your notes.

Display Rail

The Display Rail holds your notes and devices upright and accessible, allowing you to review them quickly and keep them top of mind during your day.

Vertical Organizer

The Vertical Organizer stores and sorts your notes until you’re ready to recall them, keeping your workspace clean while still being able to access your notes whenever you need them.

Needless to say and much like the rest of the Grovemade wood and metal desktop accessories, these things are gorgeous, well-made, and are sure to elevate your tabletop. But all good things come at a price, and they are certainly going to cost you.

You can purchase the Notepad for $80, the Vertical Organizer for $100, or the Display Rail for $120 – each in your choice of Oak, Walnut, or Maple. However, you can also buy all three at once with a notable launch discount dropping from the regular $300 down to $270 shipped right now.

