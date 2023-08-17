Check out Caseology’s new Athlex sport Apple Watch Ultra band at $20 Prime shipped

A new Caseology sport Apple Watch Ultra band has surfaced on Amazon. Landing as part of its growing Athlex lineup, the new strap delivers an option in two-tone sport orange and dark grey for folks with an active lifestyle that don’t want to pay the premium for Apple’s higher-end Alpine loops (currently on sale at the time of writing) and Trail Loops. The new sport Apple Watch band is only compatible with the Ultra model and joins the already available Galaxy Watch variant you’ll find right here – both off them currently carry $20 price tags. Head below for more details and a closer look. 

Caseology’s new Athlex sport Apple Watch Ultra band

Caseology says the new Athlex band “combines a silicone band with a lightweight nylon fabric for comfort, breathability, and durability.” With a design clearly inspired by the pop of orange on Apple’s flagship Ultra smartwatch, It features a dark treatment on the outside with sport orange accents and stitching alongside a woven orange interior to rest up against your wrist. Despite what the early Amazon listing says, it appears as though the new Caseology sport Apple Watch band is only compatible with the 49mm Ultra model, judging by the marketing materials. 

The brand says it is “breathable and comfortable” with an “inner soft nylon fabric [that] resists moisture and sweat for continuous comfort all day.” You’ll also find a metal buckle to hold it all together on your wrist. 

Get a closer look on the official Amazon listing right here. While it does say temporarily out of stock, you can lock one in at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 right now – these bands tend to launch at $25 directly from Caseology. 

