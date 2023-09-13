Elevation Lab AirTag mounts up to 25% off: Bike, keychain, pet, wallet, luggage, more from $8

It’s not the first time I’ve said and it won’t be the last, Elevation Lab makes some of the best AirTag mounts, straps, and holders on the market. And the official Amazon storefront is now offering up to 25% off a range of different models. From its new glow in dark pet collar model and the fabric variant made to stick inside of luggage and bags to the classic keychain and models to hide on your bike, its TagVault lineup is fantastic, rugged, and reliable with lifetime warranties. Deals start from under $8 with free shipping for Prime members or in order dover $25 today and you’ll find them all waiting below.

Elevation Lab AirTag mount and holder deals

And if we are talking Apple gear accessories, we should be talking iPhone 15 cases. Apple's latest handsets have now been unveiled and a massive collection of new covers from all of the best brands have arrived.

TagVault Fabric features:

The first AirTag fabric mount.

Installs in seconds to luggage, purses, bags or jackets. (Not resuable)

Flexes & moves with your fabric. Discreet & minimal.

Engineered to withstand being hit by items shoved in a bag.

Securely adheres to nylon, polyester, vinyl, rubberized fabrics, and GORE-TEX. Full adhesion strength after 24 hours. Removable but not designed to be reused. DOES NOT WORK with stretchy, fibrous fabrics, leather or suede. Any issues? We will replace it. (Does NOT include Apple AirTag)

