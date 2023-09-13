Next Nintendo Direct streams tomorrow with 40 mins. of upcoming titles! Mario RPG and more?

The next Nintendo Direct event has been officially scheduled for September 14 at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. At the tail end of last month Nintendo broadcasted its dedicated Super Mario Wonder Direct showcase ahead of the game’s launch on October, 2023, but this time it is back to its usual and more mysterious ways promising 40 minutes of “games releasing this winter.” Head below for more details.

Next Nintendo Direct streams tomorrow

Well, after last month’s Super Mario Wonder Direct we can assume that game won’t be taking up much of the runtime tomorrow morning. It also unveiled the new OLED Model Mario Red Edition console that is now up for pre-order and, after that, launched the pre-sale for its upcoming Mario Kart 8 Deluxe holiday console bundle that will release alongside new Switch Lite editions. So we know those also won’t be high on the list for the next Nintendo Direct showcase. I guess one can hope for a glimpse at the rumored next-gen machine, but I’m not getting my hopes up for that.

One thing I can’t help but get my hopes up for is the Super Mario RPG remake. Now up for pre-order, the highly-anticipated remake is scheduled to release this November and we are indeed expecting to see more about it during tomorrow’s show.

Nintendo also teased a secret Princess Peach platformer during the June Direct and that very well may see, if even just a tiny bit of, stage time during the Direct showcase as well – although that one isn’t coming until 2024, so who knows.

Beyond that, all we can say for sure is we are in for 40 straight of minutes of Nintendo Switch games coming this winter.

Tune in on Sept. 14 at 7 a.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused on #NintendoSwitch games releasing this winter.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!