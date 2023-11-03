Kohl’s 2023 Black Friday ad: Early deals now live, 50% off toys, kitchenware, and much more

The big Black Friday festivities are quickly approaching, with ads and early sales already live from Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Home Depot, and now it is time for the 2023 Kohl’s Black Friday ad. In fact, not only do we have the actual Black Friday ad from the retailer, but we also have the early event details that are now starting to go live. Head below for a closer look at both and all of the details on the 2023 Kohl’s Black Friday events.

When is Black Friday at Kohl’s?

As of right now, and judging by the 2023 Kohl’s Black Friday ad, the deals will be live “in-store and online” from November 19 until the 24, 2023 – although it is likely they carry through the weekend to some degree. But we also have details on the brand’s early Black Friday event (as well as the flyer for that) with deals live from now through November 9, 2023.

Kohl’s early Black Friday deals:

The early Black Friday deals are now live with offers ranging from kids’ toys to kitchen and home goods, tech, and more. As of right now, you can take an additional 15% off just about everything using code YOUGET15 at checkout. Scope out the Kohl’s early Black Friday flyer right here.

2023 Kohl’s Black Friday ad scan highlights:

More of details on upcoming and now live Black Friday sales:

Source: BlackFriday.com

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

