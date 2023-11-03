Kohl’s 2023 Black Friday ad: Early deals now live, 50% off toys, kitchenware, and much more

Justin Kahn -
NewsKohl'sBlack Friday 2023
Early BF Now live
Kohl's Black Friday 2022

The big Black Friday festivities are quickly approaching, with ads and early sales already live from Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Home Depot, and now it is time for the 2023 Kohl’s Black Friday ad. In fact, not only do we have the actual Black Friday ad from the retailer, but we also have the early event details that are now starting to go live. Head below for a closer look at both and all of the details on the 2023 Kohl’s Black Friday events.

When is Black Friday at Kohl’s? 

As of right now, and judging by the 2023 Kohl’s Black Friday ad, the deals will be live “in-store and online” from November 19 until the 24, 2023 – although it is likely they carry through the weekend to some degree. But we also have details on the brand’s early Black Friday event (as well as the flyer for that) with deals live from now through November 9, 2023. 

Kohl’s early Black Friday deals:

The early Black Friday deals are now live with offers ranging from kids’ toys to kitchen and home goods, tech, and more. As of right now, you can take an additional 15% off just about everything using code YOUGET15 at checkout. Scope out the Kohl’s early Black Friday flyer right here

2023 Kohl’s Black Friday ad scan highlights:

More of details on upcoming and now live Black Friday sales:

Source: BlackFriday.com

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Kohl's

Black Friday 2023

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

NordicTrack’s regularly $420 Alexa-enabled adjust...
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Finding Para...
Today’s best game deals: Horizon Forbidden West $...
Eddie Bauer Veteran’s Day Sale takes 40% off site...
Regularly $230 all-black August Wi-Fi Smart Lock 4th Ge...
Blink smart home gear up to 53% off: All-New outdoor ca...
Sony’s fantastic 2023 XM5 ANC earbuds drop again ...
Samsung’s flagship 512GB 200MB/s PRO Ultimate mic...
Load more...
Show More Comments