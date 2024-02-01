Hisense’s 55-inch Google Assistant A76K Series QLED 4K smart TV is just $260 today

The smart TV deals are continuing into February with Best Buy now offering the Hisense 55-inch Class A76K Series QLED 4K UHD Google model down at just $259.99 shipped. Regularly $450, this is $190 in savings, the lowest price we can find, and a notable chance to score a new 4K display without spending a fortune. This model is now undercutting the price on the entry-level Hisense 50-inch Fire TV deals we spotted last month, for comparison. While it might not be the highest-end option out there, for folks looking for a solid modern display to upgrade the bedroom, guest room, or smaller spaces, this is a deal worth taking a look at. This is a 4K (2160p) panel with Dolby Vision, HDR 10, direct access to your streaming services, and built-in Google Assistant/Alexa voice command support. You’ll also find Chromecast streaming, four HDMI inputs, a pair of USB jacks, Wi-Fi access, and Bluetooth. Head below for more of this week’s best TV deals.

More of this week’s highlight smart TV deals:

We are also tracking new all-time lows on Samsung’s 120Hz 4K smart TVs with HDMI 2.1 with up to $600 in savings as well as these offers on its Frame models starting from $548. Just be sure to also swing by our Super Bowl TV roundup for even more price drops before it’s too late.

Hisense 55-inch A76K QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV features:

The Hisense A76K series includes QLED – Quantum Dot Color Technology to dramatically increase the color space and improve overall color saturation from everything you watch. FilmMaker Mode reproduces movie content the way the director originally intended and adding Game Mode Plus with variable refresh rate at 4K 60Hz and auto low latency mode keeps the A7 series at pace with next-generation game consoles. The A7 series supports Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience and Chromecast built-in for simple video casting capabilities. These advancements are available in all sizes and position the A76K series as the “go-to” Hisense television for the perfect big 4K fit.

