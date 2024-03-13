Denago’s class 3 City 1 commuter e-bike with 60-mile range returns to the $999 low (Reg. $1,299)

Denago e-bikes has a limited-time spring sale in full swing, taking up to $500 off a selection of its e-bikes, like the City 1 High-Step Commuter e-bike for $999 shipped. Regularly $1,299, this model is often at the front of holiday sales, dropping to the same $999 low that we see again today. This deal comes in as a 23% markdown off the going rate and returns costs to the all-time lowest price that we have tracked. The City 1 High-Step is equipped with a 500W hub motor and a 48V battery that propels the bike to top speeds of 28 MPH. It features five levels of pedal assistance and a travel range of up to 60 miles on a single charge – 30 miles when using the throttle alone. It comes with a variety of accessories tailored to make your ride as effortlessly comfortable as possible like the wide padded seat, puncture-resistant tires, a Shimano 7-speed drivetrain, hydraulic disc brakes, and an LCD display that gives you all the information you will need during your journey.

The biggest deal amongst the bunch is on the sleek EXC2 EMTB Mountain e-bike for $2,699, down from $3,199. It comes with a 250W Bafang M510 mid-drive motor alongside a 48V battery that reaches a top speed of 20 MPH for up to 92 miles on a single charge – which it achieves by doing away with a throttle entirely. It has five levels of pedal assistance utilizing a torque sensor and features hydraulic disc brakes, a 9-speed Shimano drivetrain, 29-inch race tires, and an LCD display.

Hiboy still has its ongoing Women’s Day sale that is taking up to up to $680 off a selection of electric scooters, e-bikes, and accessories. If you’re looking to make the move to e-bikes, be sure to check out the spring sale from Blix Bikes that is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Likewise, Lectric e-bikes is offering “fully loaded packages” for its XPedition Cargo e-bike by including $405 in free gear for both the single-battery and double-battery models. Velotric’s spring into March sale is in swing, taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some models as well. Then there is Juiced Bikes taking $500 off its new 52V G2 battery when bundled alongside one of its discounted e-bike models, as well as Rad Power taking $200 off its classic e-bikes for a limited time only.

Denago City 1 High-Step e-bike features:

Seamlessly combines style, comfort, and efficiency, offering a superior urban commuting experience. A sleek and clutter-free aesthetic not only enhances the overall visual appeal but also contributes to a lightweight and maneuverable ride, making it an ideal choice for urban commuting. Ride in comfort with a wide, padded saddle. It’s equipped with a handle to help lift your eBike up stairs or onto a car rack. Kenda K-Shield technology reduces the chance of a flat tire. Reflective sidewalls increase safety in dim or dark conditions. Easy to ride with a 7 speed drivetrain from Shimano. The thumb shifter shows you what gear you’re using at a glance, and each shift clicks right into place – no complicated drivetrain to figure out.

