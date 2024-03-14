Journey’s ‘cruelty-free’ vegan leather iPhone cases with metal buttons now at $24 (20% off)

After their initial debut shortly after the iPhone 15 hit the stage at Apple Park for the first time, Journey’s vegan leather iPhone cases have been going in and out of stock. However, they are now back for all of Apple’s latest iPhone 15 models (as well as previous-generation devices) and at 20% off. Regularly $30, you can now knock the total down to $23.99 a pop using code SAVE20 at checkout. Outside a few very limited sale events where they sold out quite quickly, this is matching the lowest we have tracked on the brand’s iPhone 15 covers. Head below for more details.

Made from “cruelty-free materials,” the Journey iPhone 15 cases feature a vegan leather treatment with a focus on sustainability and leaving the animals out of it. Having said that, it has implemented some premium features we don’t often see in the sub $25 price range. One of which is the machined metal button covers for a tactile feel through the case alongside a soft microfiber lining to safeguard your precious Apple handset. They also support MagSafe and wireless charging action.

Scope out more of the latest from Journey, including our hands-on reviews of its new Apple Find My gear, below:

Journey Vegan Leather iPhone 15 case features:

Elevate your iPhone 15 with JOURNEY’s Vegan Leather Case – sleek, stylish, and protective. Crafted from cruelty-free materials, it offers a slim profile while shielding your device. Elevate your style and make a sustainable choice with JOURNEY. The embedded magnet array that meets and exceeds the MagSafe standard allows your iPhone 15 case to work with all MagSafe accessories. The raised edged all around the camera cut-out provides protection to lenses when the phone is placed flat on any surface.

