Velotric adds T1 ST e-bike with Apple Find My to spring sale for return $1,099 low (Reg. $1,499)

Reinette LeJeune -
Green DealsVelotric
$400 off $1,099
a bicycle is jumping in the air

Velotric’s spring into March sale is in full swing, taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some models as well. A new addition to the offerings is the T1 ST e-bike for $1,099 shipped. Normally going for $1,499, this e-bike sees regular discounts during sales events, with today’s price having last been seen during Black Friday sales. It comes in as a 27% markdown off the going rate and lands as a return to the all-time low.

This sleek e-bike model comes in two colorways (sand and lava) equipped with a 350W (600W peak) motor and a removable 36V battery that propels the e-bike up to 20 MPH (25 MPH when unlocked) for up to 52 miles on a single four to six-hour charge. It offers a variety of features like the 5-level pedal assist with a torque sensor, a SHIMANO 8-speed drivetrain, an integrated LED auto-headlight, double hydraulic disc brakes, puncture-resistant tires, an IPX6 waterproof rating, a 3.5-inch LCD display with USB charging for your personal device, and it even has a walk mode to assist you when walking up a steep hill alongside Apple Find My capabilities.

For more options, be sure to check out the spring sale from Blix Bikes that is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Likewise, Lectric e-bikes is offering “fully loaded packages” for its XPedition Cargo e-bike by including $405 in free gear for both the single-battery and double-battery models. Then there is Juiced Bikes taking $500 off its new 52V G2 battery when bundled alongside one of its discounted e-bike models, with Aventon Bikes offering a similar promotion as well. Rad Power Bikes is taking up to $350 off two e-bikes through March 20, and there’s also the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike that is available for pre-order until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus.

Velotric T1 ST e-bike features:

  • 36V 9.8Ah Battery, 350W Motor, Torque Sensor.
  • Top speed 25 MPH (Unlock)
  • 5-level pedal assist, Walk mode.
  • 36 lbs, 6061 Aluminum alloy Frame and Fork.
  • Tektro Hydraulic Disc Brake.
  • Shimano 8-speed.
  • Work with Apple Find My™.
  • Auto Headlight.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Velotric

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

TCL’s 85-inch 120Hz mini-LED Google TV with AirPl...
Google Pixel Tablet with magnetic charging dock starts ...
New iPads may be coming, but Apple Pencil 2 drops to to...
Android game and app deals: Romancing SaGa3, SaGa SCARL...
Your home theater needs the Sonos Sub Gen 3 now that it...
Introducing Hydrow Vista: The most immersive rower on t...
LG’s unique new StanbyME Go briefcase monitor see...
Amazon’s multi-platform Xbox-style Luna Wireless ...
Load more...
Show More Comments