Velotric adds T1 ST e-bike with Apple Find My to spring sale for return $1,099 low (Reg. $1,499)

Velotric’s spring into March sale is in full swing, taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some models as well. A new addition to the offerings is the T1 ST e-bike for $1,099 shipped. Normally going for $1,499, this e-bike sees regular discounts during sales events, with today’s price having last been seen during Black Friday sales. It comes in as a 27% markdown off the going rate and lands as a return to the all-time low.

This sleek e-bike model comes in two colorways (sand and lava) equipped with a 350W (600W peak) motor and a removable 36V battery that propels the e-bike up to 20 MPH (25 MPH when unlocked) for up to 52 miles on a single four to six-hour charge. It offers a variety of features like the 5-level pedal assist with a torque sensor, a SHIMANO 8-speed drivetrain, an integrated LED auto-headlight, double hydraulic disc brakes, puncture-resistant tires, an IPX6 waterproof rating, a 3.5-inch LCD display with USB charging for your personal device, and it even has a walk mode to assist you when walking up a steep hill alongside Apple Find My capabilities.

For more options, be sure to check out the spring sale from Blix Bikes that is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Likewise, Lectric e-bikes is offering “fully loaded packages” for its XPedition Cargo e-bike by including $405 in free gear for both the single-battery and double-battery models. Then there is Juiced Bikes taking $500 off its new 52V G2 battery when bundled alongside one of its discounted e-bike models, with Aventon Bikes offering a similar promotion as well. Rad Power Bikes is taking up to $350 off two e-bikes through March 20, and there’s also the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike that is available for pre-order until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus.

Velotric T1 ST e-bike features:

36V 9.8Ah Battery, 350W Motor, Torque Sensor.

Top speed 25 MPH (Unlock)

5-level pedal assist, Walk mode.

36 lbs, 6061 Aluminum alloy Frame and Fork.

Tektro Hydraulic Disc Brake.

Shimano 8-speed.

Work with Apple Find My™.

Auto Headlight.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!