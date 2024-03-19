GoTrax Everest electric dirt bike hits 53 MPH speeds for new $5,500 low (Save $1,000)

Best Buy is offering the GoTrax Everest Electric Dirt Bike for $5,499.99 shipped through the rest of the day. Normally fetching $6,500, this model has only seen a few discounts since its release in the summer of 2023, with two discounts bringing costs down the furthest to $6,000 during August and December’s Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a $1,000 markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $500 and marking a new all-time low.

The Gotrax Everest comes equipped with a 4,000W (8,000W peak) rear-drive motor and a removable 72V battery that work together to reach top speeds of 53 MPH and travel up to 50 miles on a single charge. It fully recharges from empty in just four hours, and features dual-shock suspension, rugged deep-tooth off-road tires, hydraulic disc brakes, dual headlights, a taillight with turn signal functionality, multiple speed modes, an LED digital display, mudguards, and a surprisingly light 172-pound weight thanks to its aluminum-magnesium alloy frame.

If you’re looking for a cheaper option that still sports plenty of performance and style, Amazon is also offering the Hover-1 Altai Pro R500 e-bike starting from $1,190, down from $2,300. Designed with the stylish frame of a motorbike, this e-bike comes equipped with a 500W motor and a 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that can reach top speeds of 28 MPH and travel up to 60 miles on a single charge. Its 20-inch fat tires help you traverse uneven terrain, and it has been outfitted with a headlight, taillight, and turn signals. It also comes decked out in an array of accessories: dual side mirrors, a phone storage bag, side and rear racks, two saddle bags, a rear mudguard, a triangular storage bag, and a folding lock.

For more options, be sure to check out the spring sale from Blix Bikes that is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Likewise, Lectric e-bikes is offering “fully loaded packages” for its XPedition Cargo e-bike by including $405 in free gear for both the single-battery and double-battery models. Velotric’s spring into March sale is in swing, taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some models as well. Then there is Juiced Bikes taking $500 off its new 52V G2 battery when bundled alongside one of its discounted e-bike models, with Aventon Bikes offering a similar promotion as well. There’s also the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike that is available for pre-order until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus.

GoTrax Everest Electric Dirt Bike features:

  • Max speed: Reach a top speed of 53 mph in a moments notice thanks to a powerful 8000W motor. Our highest watt electric motor ever.
  • Battery: A 72V 30aH lithium-ion battery can take you up to 50 miles per charge so you will have plenty of time to rip the Everest around the track.
  • Full suspension: Enjoy smooth, easy riding thanks to a front and real wheel suspension system on top of pneumatic off-road tires.
  • Dual braking: Control your speed and slowdowns for those tighter turns with our dual braking system. Safe, secure stops are especially important when riding around others.
  • Additional features: Mutliple Speed Mode, LED Headlights, LED Digital Display, Mudgurards, and so much more await you on this electric dirt bike from GOTRAX.
  • UL2849 compliant: Tested and Certified to UL2849 Safety Standard

