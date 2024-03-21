Amazon’s wireless charging Kindle Paperwhite Signature drops to $160 in Big Spring Sale

As part of its Big Spring Sale, Amazon is now offering its 32GB Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition down at $159.99 shipped. This model regularly fetches $190 and doesn’t go on sale quite as often as the standard edition. This is the first deal of the year and within $20 of the lowest we tracked last year. The Signature edition steps things up a notch in the tech department too – it includes “everything in the Kindle Paperwhite, plus wireless charging, auto-adjusting front light, and 32 GB storage.” Head below for additional details.

The Big Spring sale price is available on each of the three colors, all of which deliver a flush-front design and a 300 ppi glare-free display “that reads like real paper, even in bright sunlight.” The 10 weeks of battery life can be recharged on this model over USB-C or via Qi wireless pads as we mentioned above, and it also features an adjustable warm light and auto-adjusting front light “for a personalized reading experience, day or night.”

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition features:

Get more with Signature Edition – Everything in the Kindle Paperwhite, plus wireless charging, auto-adjusting front light, and 32 GB storage.

Purpose-built for reading – With a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in bright sunlight.

More reading time – A single charge via USB-C or compatible Qi wireless charger (sold separately) now lasts up to 10 weeks.

Adjustable screen – Now with adjustable warm light and auto-adjusting front light for a personalized reading experience, day or night.

More books in more places – Store thousands of titles, then take them all with you.

