Amazon’s Big Spring Sale takes up to 45% off Schwinn e-bikes starting from $590

As part of its Big Spring Sale event, Amazon is taking up to 46% off a huge collection of Schwinn bicycles and accessories, including popular e-bike models like the Schwinn Marshall Electric Hybrid Bike for $755.98 shipped. Down from $899, which is already down from its $1,400 MSRP, this particular model saw a handful of discounts over 2023, with the greatest of them falling from its high MSRP to the now regular $899 list price, and others coming in as short-lived sales over the second half of the year. Today’s deal comes in as a 16% markdown off the going rate – 46% off its MSRP – and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked. All-in-all you’ll be getting a whopping $644 in savings off its original price.

With an 18-inch aluminum frame built around a 250W hub-drive pedal assist motor that provides quiet boosts of acceleration up to 20 MPH and an integrated 288W downtube battery that can last up to 35 miles on a single charge, this hybrid bike is perfect for commutes, bike trails, or just cruising around with friends. It features a 7-speed twist shifter that offers smooth gear changes paired with mechanical disc brakes for stopping power in all weather types. Its battery also has integrated LED lights on either side, as well as both head and taillights so that you’ll be seen in low-to-no-light rides.

More Schwinn e-bike discounts:

You can see everything Schwinn has to offer during this sale on the main page here. You can also head over to our Big Spring Sale hub to browse through the other deals Amazon is offering. And be sure to check out the spring sale from Blix Bikes that is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Likewise, Lectric e-bikes is offering “fully loaded packages” for its XPedition Cargo e-bike by including $405 in free gear for both the single-battery and double-battery models.

There’s also the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike that is available for pre-order until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus. Velotric’s spring into March sale is in swing, taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some models as well. Then there is Juiced Bikes taking $500 off its new 52V G2 battery when bundled alongside one of its discounted e-bike models, with Aventon Bikes offering a similar promotion as well.

Schwinn Marshall Electric Hybrid Bike features:

Hybrid ebike, 18 inch aluminum frame, perfect ebike for commutes, bike trails, or meeting friends, 27.5-inch wheel fit riders 5’8” to 6’4” inches tall

Integrated downtube (288-watt) battery can last up to 35 miles on a single charge, includes charging cable, with 2 year warranty on battery & electrical system

250-watt hub-drive pedal assist motor that provides a quiet boost to accelerate up to 20mph with the throttle, tested to and complies with ANSI/CAN/UL2849

7-speed twist shifter offers smooth gear changes, mechanical disc brakes deliver all weather stopping power and alloy double wall rims with lightweight durability with 2.3-inch wide tires

Integrated LED lights on the battery, head and taillights are sleek and help others see you on low light rides.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!