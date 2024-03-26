Segway’s F2 Pro electric kickscooter with Apple Find My hits new $650 low, more from $280

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot F2 Pro KickScooter for $649.99 shipped. Down from its usual $800 price tag, this model has seen very few discounts since its release in August, with it being left out of holiday deals and sales events in favor of its F2 predecessor. Today’s deal is the first of the new year, coming in as a 19% markdown off the going rate and marks a new all-time low.

The F2 Pro kickscooter sports a 450W motor (900W peak) that propels the scooter up to 20 MPH for up to 34 miles on a single charge when utilizing its ECO riding mode, and can handle slopes with a max incline of 22%. It features three differing riding modes: eco mode for increased range and lower speed, standard mode for its base mileage and speed, and sports mode for speed and power (pushing it to 22 MPH) to climb hills at the cost of mileage. The scooter is designed with a foldable frame for easier storage and transport when not in use and features 10-inch self-sealing and skid-resistant tires, a dual braking system, an electric horn, an integrated digital display, plus it has Apple Find My capabilities for added theft protection.

