Bring home the epic 2-ft. Xbox Series X electric mini fridge at $159 (Reg. $250), or cooler at $30

Walmart is once again giving folks a chance to land a sweet Xbox fridge in the game room. First up, you’ll find the mini 8-can Thermoelectric Xbox cooler down at $29.98. Shipping is free for Walmart+ members (free 30-day trial here) or you can pick it up in-store where available. This model initially landed at over $85, carries a regular price at $88 on Walmart right now, and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is $5 under our previous mention and one of the lowest we have ever tracked. But if you’re looking to take it up a notch to the proper Xbox electric mini fridge, the larger 3.2 cubic-foot model is now marked down to $159 shipped from the regular $250. Head below for all of the details.

The major complaint about the smaller model is that it’s really just a cooler, as opposed to a proper fridge like the larger model. But again, it’s really more about the collector action here if you ask me. Having said that, the 2-foot proper electric fridge model is certainly an epic addition to your game room. It can carry more than a dozen drinks in its door alone, alongside a 91L capacity in the main compartment with a pair of removable shelves, bottom pullout bin, eight beverage cradles, and an another 11L chiller compartment.

Then check out this deal on refurbished Xbox Series X consoles at $300 before you dive into more of the latest in the world of Xbox down below:

Xbox Series X Mini Fridge features:

Ready to take your chill to the next level? This Xbox Series X Compact Refrigerator is more. More than a thermoelectric cooler, this appliance is a proper refrigerator with temperature control (on an Xbox sphere logo, no less) and a chiller compartment that reads “Power Your Dreams.” That works out well if you’re dreaming of a frosty beverage, because this beast comes in at just under 3″ tall and holds more than a dozen drinks in its door alone. That sort of snack capacity will keep even the most hardcore players gaming into the wee hours of the night. It’s the ideal solution for a dorm room, studio apartment, office cubicle, or anywhere that space is a premium and eating happens.

