Score a refurb Xbox Series X console at the best price of the year today, now $300 ($200 off)

While rumors have been surfacing about an all-digital, all-white Xbox Series X on the horizon, not to mention Phil Spencer hinting at ultra-powerful next-gen hardware and even a potential Xbox handheld, Woot is back today with a notable price drop on the current-sen Series X to hold you over or to score another one. Woot is now offering a deep deal on refurbished Xbox Series X consoles at $299.99 shipped. Series X carries a regular price of $500 in new condition, with today’s offer being the lowest we can find at $190 off. Amazon’s renewed listings start at over $400 right now and Best Buy’s open-box options start at $410. While we did see some particularly deep deals on Xbox consoles over the holidays last year, they have come and gone now. If you’re looking to land a spare machine, or maybe something for the kids, this is a solid chance to save a bunch. Head below for more details.

Last time around, this Woot listing went live at $310 and sold out quite quickly, so you might want to jump at the best price of the year on a Series X now if you’re intersted. It comes along with a 90-day Woot warranty and includes everything the new unit comes with – the wireless controller, HDMI cable, and the power cable.

Xbox Series X features:

Experience Xbox Series X, the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever. Explore rich new worlds with 12 teraflops of raw graphic processing power, DirectX ray tracing, a custom 1TB SSD, and 4K gaming.*

Includes: Xbox Series X console, one Xbox Wireless Controller, an ultra-high-speed HDMI cable, power cable, and 2 AA batteries.

Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS—all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture.

Enjoy thousands of games from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever. Xbox Smart Delivery ensures you play the best available version of your game no matter which console you’re playing on.

Get the most out of your Xbox Series X with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (membership sold separately) and be the first to play new games like Starfield and Forza Motorsport on day one. Plus, enjoy hundreds of games like Minecraft Legends, Halo Infinite, and Forza Horizon 5 with friends on console, PC, and cloud. With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

