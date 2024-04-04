Save $1,162 on Hover-1’s blue Altai Pro R500 e-bike with 60-mile range at new $1,138 low

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Altai Pro R500 e-bike (Blue Model) for $1,137.83 shipped. Down from its regular $2,300 price tag, this e-bike has seen plenty of discounts since summer, with all but one of them keeping above $1,800 before the new year, even during Black Friday sales. It wasn’t until early Christmas sales that we saw the price get taken down to the former $1,386 low, with most of the discounts we’ve seen in 2024 so far being on the other color schemes. Today’s deal comes in as a 51% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $267 and marking a new all-time low. You’ll also find the red model currently going for $1,326.96 shipped, and the jet black model going for $1,981.51 shipped.

The Altai Pro R500 is designed with the stylish frame of a motorcycle, this e-bike comes equipped with a 500W motor and a 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that can reach top speeds of 28 MPH and travel up to 60 miles on a single charge. It typically takes seven to eight hours to fully charge, and the battery is removable from the body for more convenient charging. Its 20-inch fat tires help you traverse uneven terrain, and it has been outfitted with a headlight, taillight, and turn signals. It also comes decked out in an array of accessories: dual side mirrors, a phone storage bag, side and rear racks, two saddle bags, a rear mudguard, a triangular storage bag, and a folding lock. Through the Hover-1 E-Mobility app you can even track your riding distance, navigate with GPS, and adjust the e-bike’s settings.

Be sure to check out the spring sale from Blix Bikes that is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Likewise, Vanpowers is offering similar discounts up to $600 off on a collection of e-bikes as well. Velotric’s spring sale is still in swing, taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some models as well. Then there is Aventon Bikes including a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bike models, as well as Juiced Bikes’ long-term flash sale that is giving customers an extra 10% off most e-bike and accessory purchases. There’s also the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike that is available for pre-order until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus.

Hover-1 Altai Pro R500 e-bike features:

  • PERFORMANCE THAT EXCITES – Altai R500’s powerful 500W motor provides excellent acceleration and a top speed of 28 mph. Get ready for thrills and chills every time you ride.
  • OFFROAD READY – The 20 fat tires are durable and built to withstand rough terrain. The spring suspension fork provides plenty of cushion for typical road conditions and light off-roading.
  • LED HEADLIGHTS, TAILLIGHTS, AND TURN SIGNALS – The bright, LED high/low beam headlight and LED taillight keep you visible to other motorists and illuminate your path in low-visibility conditions. Integrated front and rear turn signals help you stay safe on the road.
  • LONG-LASTING REMOVABLE BATTERY – The built-in 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery fully charges in 7-8 hours and provides an average range of 60 miles. The battery can be removed for convenient charging. No need to haul your E-bike to an outlet.
  • APP ENABLED – Track your riding distance and time, navigate with GPS, adjust speed mode settings, and more with the Hover-1 E-Mobility App.

