Spigen brings stainless steel link bands to Apple Watch down at $27 (Reg. $34+)

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its Modern Fit metal link Apple Watch bracelets for $26.99 shipped in silver and black. Carrying a regular price of $40 directly from Spigen, they have sold for $34 for all of this year at Amazon. While we have seen them go for less in the past, the 49mm/45mm/44mm/42mm model on sale here today did go in and out of stock for much of last year and is now among the more affordable metal bracelet options for Apple Watch from a brand you’ll be familiar with. Head below for more details.

The Spigen Modern Fit metal link Apple Watch bracelets certainly aren’t as high-end as the gorgeous SANDMARC steel and titanium models as well as the options from NOMAD or the WITHit model we just reviewed, but it’s also drastically less pricey. Spigen also says it is made of “premium stainless steel” with a metal clasp closure and compatibility with all 49mm, 45mm, 44mm, and 42mm Apple Watch models.

Spigen Modern Fit metal link Apple Watch bracelet features:

Made of premium stainless steel for extra durability

Modern design with a timeless style

Easy adjustable band for desired fit

Metal clasp provides quick and secure closure

Specifically engineered to fit Apple Watch Ultra2/Apple Watch Ultra 49mm and Apple Watch Series 9/8/SE2/7/6/SE/5/4/3/2/1 45mm/44mm/42mm. Fits 5.7 inch to 9.1 inch (145mm – 230mm) wrists.

