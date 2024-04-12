Today’s best game deals: WarioWare Move It! $30, Zelda, Mario, Donkey Kong Country, more

Now joining Amazon’s latest Nintendo Switch first-party game sale and today’s new Switch Online SNES additions, we are now tracking WarioWare: Move It! down at $30 shipped. Regularly $50, this is matching our previous mention at Amazon for 40% in savings and the lowest we can find. Today’s offer is also on par with the best we have tracked there to give folks another chance at landing the latest Wario title in their collections with a deep discount. As you’ll know from our early hands-on impressions of the game, the latest Wario title delivers on more of the wacky mini games and multiplayer action the series is known for. It features over 200 motion-based microgames with 2-player local co-op and up to 4-player action in the Party Mode mini game options. Head below for the rest of this weekend’s ongoing Switch game deals and more.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Brotato eShop $4 (Reg. $5)
- Spelunky 2 eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Dead Cells $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Dead Cells eShop sale from $4 (Up to 20% off)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $25 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD pre-order $60
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door pre-order $60
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $6 (Reg. $30)
- Hotline Miami Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox massive spring digital game sale: Over 1,100 titles up to 50% off
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth $40 (Reg. $70)
- Persona 3 Reload $40 (Reg. $70)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage $30 (Reg. $50)
- Amazon Ubisoft game sale from $20
- Mario, Assassin’s Creed, Prince of Persia, more
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- NHL 24 $25 (Reg. $70)
- Alan Wake 2 $48 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Spring Sale – over 1,800 up to 80% off
- Best Buy Spring Video Game Sale now live
- New daily deal from now through March 31 on this page
- Atomic Heart $30 (Reg. $70)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $35 (Reg. $60)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Limited Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- System Shock pre-order $40 (Reg. $50)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $49 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
