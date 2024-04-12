Today’s best game deals: WarioWare Move It! $30, Zelda, Mario, Donkey Kong Country, more

Justin Kahn
Reg. $50 $30
WarioWare Move It

Now joining Amazon’s latest Nintendo Switch first-party game sale and today’s new Switch Online SNES additions, we are now tracking WarioWare: Move It! down at $30 shipped. Regularly $50, this is matching our previous mention at Amazon for 40% in savings and the lowest we can find. Today’s offer is also on par with the best we have tracked there to give folks another chance at landing the latest Wario title in their collections with a deep discount. As you’ll know from our early hands-on impressions of the game, the latest Wario title delivers on more of the wacky mini games and multiplayer action the series is known for. It features over 200 motion-based microgames with 2-player local co-op and up to 4-player action in the Party Mode mini game options. Head below for the rest of this weekend’s ongoing Switch game deals and more. 

Nintendo Switch game deals

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

