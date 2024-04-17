Charge a pair of Xbox controllers on 8Bitdo’s official light-up charger down at $36 shipped

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox Wireless Controllers from $35.99 shipped in both the black and white colorways. This is a straight up 20% off the going rate and the best we can find. Today’s offer comes within a couple bucks of the all-time Amazon low on the black model – we have seen it go for less than this elsewhere, but that was a limited-time Woot offer several months ago. There are plenty of more affordable dual Xbox controller chargers out there, but this is an officially licensed option from a trusted third-party brand that has a few extra and fun features. It has dual magnetic connectors and a see-through base with ambient lighting for your game room. Compatible with both Xbox Series X and Xbox One wireless controllers, a quick tap of the center charging post will adjust the brightness of the ambient glow emanating from the base (bright, medium, or dim in a cycle). Hit up our launch coverage for a closer look and head below for more details. 

Another notable option here you can save some cash on is this single-controller 8Bitdo Xbox Charging Dock. This one sells for $25 Prime shipped with an officially licensed design, complete with an LED charging indicator and amber lighting shining through the sort of more smokey-looking base of the charger. 

  • Officially Licensed by Xbox. Compatible with Xbox Series and Xbox One wireless controllers.
  • Magnetic Secure Charging – The magnetic contacts secure the controller to the charging dock.
  • LED Charging Indicator – Amber lighting when charging, and white when fully charged.
  • Adjustable Ambient Lighting, you can press the touch pad to adjust the brightness from bright > medium > dim in a cycle.
  • Dual Charging Dock with two 1100 mAh rechargeable battery packs and 4 battery doors.

