9to5Toys Electrified Weekly – The best deals on EVs and environment-friendly gear

Welcome to 9to5Toys Electrified Weekly – the best place to find all of this week’s best deals and new releases to electrify your life and protect mother nature. For our inaugural voyage this week we have MOD’s Groove 1 Utility beach-cruiser e-bike that is seeing an ongoing $1,000 markdown, with a whole lot more EV sales from Juiced, Velotric, Rad Power, Lectric, and more through the weekend. There’s also a great mix of non-EV Green Deals like Samsung’s Bespoke smart electric washer/ventless dryer that comes with $330 in bonus savings. Plus, we’ll also get into a Leviton EV charger, the best price in two years on a Milwaukee circular saw, Robot lawn mowers, and EcoFlow’s latest power station sale too. Head below for a closer look at all of the best Green Deals we are tracking this week.
This week’s best EV and e-bike deals
***All prices subject to change at any time!
MOD Groove 1 utility e-bike at $1,499 low (Save $1,000!)
MOD BIKES’ summer sale is over, but a few of its e-bikes are keeping their discounted rates while supplies last. One such model that sports a unique design and can equally compete with other major brands as an affordable commuter solution is the MOD Groove 1 Utility e-bike for $1,499 shipped. Normally going for $2,499, this sale has it benefiting from a 40% markdown that is giving you back a full $1,000 off the going rate, landing it at the lowest price we have seen since the brand first came to our attention. With e-bike prices across the country rising in price due to the new tariffs, it’s definitely a nice turn around to see this EV fall within an affordable price range and give folks an opportunity to jump in the saddle of a quality model.
- Juiced’s latest JetCurrent Pro folding e-bike at $2,124 with free gear too! ($725 value, this weekend only)
- Save up to $600 on Apple Find My Velotric e-bikes with $300 in FREE gear, deals from $1,199
- Get up to $395 off Lectric e-bike bundles starting at $799 with bonus 20% off accessory option
- Cruise with up to $500 off Rad Power e-bikes, 20% off accessories, and more starting from $1,099
- Hiboy debuts new X300 Big-Wheel e-scooter with $350 secondary launch discount to $700 (Reg. $1,050)
- Trek’s Electra Cruiser Go! e-bikes return to $1,200 (Reg. $1,600), more up to $550 off
- Razor’s Rambler 16 throwback electric motorbike cruises to $548 (Reg. $700)
This week’s best electric power stations, tools and more
Samsung’s Bespoke smart electric washer/ventless dryer at $2,199 ($2,529+ value)
Samsung is offering one of the best bundle deals we’ve seen on its Bespoke AI-supported All-in-One 5.3 Cubic-foot Ultra Capacity Electric Washer and Ventless Heat Pump Dryer for $2,199 shipped. Normally fetching $3,339, we saw it go as low as $1,600 at Costco for members back in June, with the second-best $2,000 price dropping from Best Buy at that same time – and which also matches today’s higher price tag. To sweeten the honey pot today, however, Samsung is offering additional bonuses when purchasing it direct from its site – free installation and haul-away services for your old unit as well as a free Jet 60 stick vacuum that is valued at $330 – giving you over $1,500 in savings when considering the installation/haul-away fees on top of everything.
- Leviton’s EV40P level 2 EV charger for at-home or on-the-go use drops to new $384 low (Reg. $499)
- Milwaukee’s M12 FUEL 12V cordless circular saw kit hits best price in two years at $199 (Reg. $349)
- Muck doesn’t stand a chance against this Greenworks electric pressure washer at $100 (Reg. $220)
- Worx’s Landroid L 20V robotic lawn mower at new $750 low (50% off), more from $600
- EcoFlow power stations, bundles, more from $219 (Up to $2,799 off)
- Add DEWALT’s 20V Max cordless drill/driver kit to your arsenal for new $89 low (Reg. $159)
- Worx 40V 14-inch cordless electric budget-friendly mowers at $240 (Save $60), more from $349
My personal Electrified kit
While I generally focus on Green Deals here at 9to5Toys – eco-friendly devices and equipment focused on replacing non-renewable resources – you’ll also find quite a few other everyday additions to my home that I highly recommend:
- Segway Ninebot E22 Foldable Electric Scooter
- NOCO Boost Plus Car Battery Jump Starter
- Yeedi M12 PRO+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with all-in-one Omni Station
- Nanoleaf Elements Wood Look Hexagons (Smarter Kit (7 panels))
- Govee Neon Rope Lights 2 with Matter (16.4 ft.)
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!