9to5Toys Electrified Weekly – The best deals on EVs and environment-friendly gear

For our inaugural voyage this week we have MOD's Groove 1 Utility beach-cruiser e-bike that is seeing an ongoing $1,000 markdown, with a whole lot more EV sales from Juiced, Velotric, Rad Power, Lectric, and more through the weekend. There's also a great mix of non-EV Green Deals like Samsung's Bespoke smart electric washer/ventless dryer that comes with $330 in bonus savings. Plus, we'll also get into a Leviton EV charger, the best price in two years on a Milwaukee circular saw, Robot lawn mowers, and EcoFlow's latest power station sale too.

This week’s best EV and e-bike deals

MOD Groove 1 utility e-bike at $1,499 low (Save $1,000!)

MOD BIKES’ summer sale is over, but a few of its e-bikes are keeping their discounted rates while supplies last. One such model that sports a unique design and can equally compete with other major brands as an affordable commuter solution is the MOD Groove 1 Utility e-bike for $1,499 shipped. Normally going for $2,499, this sale has it benefiting from a 40% markdown that is giving you back a full $1,000 off the going rate, landing it at the lowest price we have seen since the brand first came to our attention. With e-bike prices across the country rising in price due to the new tariffs, it’s definitely a nice turn around to see this EV fall within an affordable price range and give folks an opportunity to jump in the saddle of a quality model.

Samsung’s Bespoke smart electric washer/ventless dryer at $2,199 ($2,529+ value)

Samsung is offering one of the best bundle deals we’ve seen on its Bespoke AI-supported All-in-One 5.3 Cubic-foot Ultra Capacity Electric Washer and Ventless Heat Pump Dryer for $2,199 shipped. Normally fetching $3,339, we saw it go as low as $1,600 at Costco for members back in June, with the second-best $2,000 price dropping from Best Buy at that same time – and which also matches today’s higher price tag. To sweeten the honey pot today, however, Samsung is offering additional bonuses when purchasing it direct from its site – free installation and haul-away services for your old unit as well as a free Jet 60 stick vacuum that is valued at $330 – giving you over $1,500 in savings when considering the installation/haul-away fees on top of everything.

