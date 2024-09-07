9to5Toys Battlestation Weekly – The best deals and new releases in PC gaming

Welcome to 9to5toys Battlestation Weekly – your go-to spot for the weekly roundup of the hottest deals and latest releases in PC gaming at a glance every Saturday morning. This week, we’re spotlighting massive discounts on a bunch of Razer gaming gear including new lows on Blade gaming laptops, Kraken Kitty headset, Basilisk V3 Pro mouse, and more for your battlestation. We’ll also look at a couple of cool new showcases from IFA, including a wild concept gaming laptop from Acer. Let’s dive in!
This week’s best PC gaming gear deals
Save up to $1,000 on 2024 Razer Blade gaming laptops and get a FREE copy of Star Wars Outlaws
We are now tracking a bunch of unmissable deals on Amazon that drop Razer’s Blade gaming laptops to some of the lowest prices we have seen. The discounted laptops include both the new Razer Blade 2024 models and the slightly older, yet still very powerful models, and you can save up to $1,000 right now depending on the machine you choose. Our favorite one of the lot is the Razer Blade 18 (2024) with Core i9-14900HX/32GB/1TB/4080 gaming laptop in black at $2,952.11 shipped. This is regularly a $3,700 laptop which is now seeing a solid $748 discount to mark the lowest price we have tracked since it got listed on Amazon a few months back. Head below for more details on this machine along with deals on other Razer Blade gaming laptops, all of which come with a free copy of the new Star Wars Outlaws game.
- Elgato’s new Stream Deck Neo back down to $85 (All-time low)
- Best price of the year hits Razer’s Basilisk V3 Pro wireless mouse at $120
- Rare deal drops Razer’s Kraken Kitty V2 wireless headset to $84 Amazon low
- Don’t miss Lexar’s 1TB PLAY microSD card for PC handhelds at $66 (2024 low)
- SanDisk 5,150MB/s 1TB Extreme M.2 NVMe Gen 4 SSD hits a new $59.50 low
This week’s best tech deals
Save $650 on Samsung Galaxy Book 4 notebooks today + up to $600 trade-in credits
Samsung is giving early access to some huge discounts on its latest Galaxy Book laptops as we get ready to roll the red carpet for its annual Discover Samsung Fall Sale. You can get some enhanced trade-in credit starting today alongside straight up instant credit that can yield you one of the new Galaxy Book 4 notebooks for as low as $400. The deals as a part of early access to Discover Samsung Fall Sale are headlined by Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC with the Snapdragon X Elite chip. You can snag one of these new Copilot+ PCs with up to $450 instant discount, dropping it down to its lowest price.
- Logitech’s MX Master 3S mouse down to one of the best prices at $85
- This Anker 10,000mAh power bank comes with built-in USB-C cable at the $24 low
- Just $8 gets you ESR’s vegan leather 3-card MagSafe wallet for your iPhone today
- Score Lenovo’s Legion Gaming water-repellent, anti-fray XXL mousepad for just $10
- LISEN’s must-have pocketable 3-in-1 MagSafe charger is down to $15 low (50% off)
New gear releases/first look
- Acer unleashes Nitro Blaze 7 gaming handheld to compete with Steam Deck
- This wild Predator gaming laptop has a detachable controller and pop-out speakers
- Sony’s wildly popular MDR series headphones get a tune-up with new M1 closed-back set
My personal tech arsenal
Having a finger on the pulse of the best PC gaming deals and gear, helps me stay on top of all the new gear and the freshest deals. Here’s what I’ve managed to pick up over time for my personal arsenal:
- Sony PlayStation 5 console
- Viture Pro AR/XR glasses
- Gravastar M1 Pro
- Steam Deck OLED 512GB
- My gaming rig:
- Case: ASUS Prime AP201 mATX white
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D desktop gaming CPU
- GPU: Gigabyte RTX 4070 Super GPU with 12GB VRAM
- Memory: 32GB TEAMGROUP T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-6400
- SSD: WD_BLACK 1TB SN770 NVMe drive
