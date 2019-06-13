Let the kids build their own iOS metropolis in Hoopa City, now FREE (Reg. $4)

- Jun. 13th 2019 12:31 pm ET

Hoopa City for iOS is now available for FREE. The regularly $4 kids’ city building app hasn’t dropped this low since way back in 2016. Recently updated, the Dr. Panda kids app allows you to build your very own town, village and sprawling metropolis. Completely free of in-app purchases and third-party ads, you can fill “the landscape with shops, roads, schools, and even theme parks or stadiums!” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

After you’re done downloading this one for the kids, hit up this morning’s roundup for even more options. You’ll find titles like Evergrow, Crashlands, Danmaku Unlimited 2, Tayasui Sketches Pro and more. We also have great deals running on the Titan Quest RPG, Beholder and R.B.I. Baseball 19.

iOS Universal: Hoopa City: FREE (Reg. $4)

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Crashlands, Evergrow, more

Today’s Best E3 2019 Game Deals: Mario + Rabbids Gold $26, Far Cry New Dawn $20, more

Hoopa City: 

Let your imagination run wild and build a village, town, or even a huge city of your own design in Hoopa City! Use different materials and combine them to create all sorts of buildings! Fill the landscape with shops, roads, schools, and even theme parks or stadiums! Each building takes a special combination of materials to create, so don’t be afraid to experiment! Whether you want to build a shopping paradise, a beach resort, or a quiet forest town, you can with Hoopa in Hoopa City!

