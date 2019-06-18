Switch eShop deals from $1: Rayman Legends, Sonic, SEGA Genesis Classics, more

Today is your last chance at the massive E3 2019 and Final Fantasy eShop sales. Both of which carry some of the best and most notable digital Switch game deals of the year so far, so don’t miss out. However, we have even more big time eShop deals today including Rayman Legends, Sonic The Hedgehog, SEGA Genesis Classics and many more starting from under $1. While we still have some of the best Switch games on sale in this morning’s roundup, head below for even more along with some indie gems.

Top Picks from the Sale:

As for Nintendo hardware deals, we have a selection of PowerA controllers at Amazon lows right now, Labo kits from just $30 and Nintendo’s 2020 Wall Calendars for $10.50 (Reg. $15).

Rayman Legends Definitive:

Rayman, Globox, and the Teensies are off wandering through an enchanted forest when they discover a mysterious tent filled with a series of captivating paintings. As they look more closely, they notice each painting seems to tell the story of a mythical world. While focusing on a painting that shows a medieval land, they are suddenly sucked into the painting, entering the world, and the adventure begins. The gang must run, jump, and fight their way through each world to save the day and discover the secrets of every legendary painting.

