Fresh of off yesterday’s Land Rover debut, LEGO has yet another brick-built vehicle racing onto the scene. This time, the company is following up its Forza 4 collaboration with a new additions to the Speed Champions lineup. Today LEGO has unveiled the 1974 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.0, a 180-piece build packing plenty of authentic detail and an exclusive new minifigure. Hit the jump for all the details.

LEGO’s new Speed Champions set recreates an old classic

Over the past few years, the Speed Champions series has managed to recreate a wide range of classic rides or recent sports cars. Today that brick-built garage is getting a bit larger, as LEGO has just unveiled the new 1974 Porsche 911 set.

Stacking up to 180 pieces, the new Porsche fits right into the scale of other LEGO car recreations. It measures over five inches long and manages to squeeze plenty of authentic details into the minifigure-centric build. Taking on a sleek white paint job, the model car features the ride’s iconic whale tail spoiler, notable headlight design and more. There’s also a removable windshield, rubber racing tires and a driver’s seat interior. And to complete the racing vibe, LEGO has included several orange cones for added play.

With this being the first time that the 1974-variant of Porsche 911 is making a LEGO appearance, we’re also getting an all-new exclusive minifigure. Limited to this Speed Champion set’s release, the build includes a classic driver to go alongside the 45-year old sports car. Unlike many of the City wave of sets, this theme still features minifigures with yellow skin tones rather than the more true-to-life tan. That’s especially fitting here, as it helps the Porsche 911 feel like the set is right out of 1974.

LEGO 1974 Porsche 911 arrives later this year

LEGO’s latest 1974 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.0 joins the continually-growing list of kits slated for a debut later this year. It’ll launch with a retail price of $14.99 and will be officially available come August 1st. Odds are it will not be a LEGO Shop exclusive, and will be hitting store shelves at retailers like Amazon, Walmart and the like.

9to5Toys’ Take:

I’m always impressed by just how much detail the set designers manage to incorporate into the Speed Champions releases. It’s the same this time around, as the build nicely captures the real-world inspiration And that’s in spite of a comparatively low part count.

The white colorway looks great and as always with this line of kits, the parts per dollar ratio is pretty fantastic. At a little over $0.08 per brick, that’s better than the typical average and makes this set notable in yet another aspect.

