Ticket to Ride for iOS now matching lowest price in years at $2 (Reg. $5)

Based on the popular board game of the same name, Ticket to Ride for iOS is now on sale for $1.99. Regularly $5, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked in years on the App Store. Players have to collect wagons to “take control of the railways connecting the various cities of the United States of America.” While more recently reviews have started to slip slightly, this one carries a 4+ star rating from well over 5,000 gamers all-time. More details below.

It has been a busy week for iOS price drops so far, and it’s only Tuesday. On top of Alto’s Odyssey and Stardew Valley, we have all of the amazing Kingdom Rush titles on sale today along with almost the entire Room series in this morning’s roundup.

iOS Universal: Ticket to Ride: $2 (Reg. $5)

Don’t hang about on the platform – board the train and set off on a railway adventure like no other. Collect wagons to take control of the railways connecting the various cities of the United States of America and relive the golden age of the first railroads. Continue the adventure in other countries using the various maps available in the store, including Europe, India, Asia, Germany, and the new United Kingdom expansion.

