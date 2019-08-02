Smartphone Accessories: Speck Presidio PRO iPhone XS Case $11 (40% off), more

- Aug. 2nd 2019 10:27 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Speck Presidio PRO iPhone XS Case in Black for $11.11 with free shipping for Prime members on orders over $25. Also at Best Buy for $1 more. Normally selling for $18, that’s good for a nearly 40% discount, marks a new Amazon all-time low and is the best we’ve seen overall. Speck’s Presidio PRO case is said to protect your phone against 10-foot falls thanks to an IMPACTIUM shock barrier. It sports a polycarbonate outer layer as well. Plus with a raised bezel, this case protects your phone’s screen when placed face down on a table. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 190 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Keep your iPhone XS/X functional with this Speck Presidio Pro case. The exterior is made from polycarbonate to withstand the effects of wear and tear, and its antimicrobial treatment prevents bacteria from growing on it. The raised bezel on this Speck Presidio Pro case protects your phone’s screen if it lands facedown.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
speck

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go