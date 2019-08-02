Smartphone Accessories: Speck Presidio PRO iPhone XS Case $11 (40% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the Speck Presidio PRO iPhone XS Case in Black for $11.11 with free shipping for Prime members on orders over $25. Also at Best Buy for $1 more. Normally selling for $18, that’s good for a nearly 40% discount, marks a new Amazon all-time low and is the best we’ve seen overall. Speck’s Presidio PRO case is said to protect your phone against 10-foot falls thanks to an IMPACTIUM shock barrier. It sports a polycarbonate outer layer as well. Plus with a raised bezel, this case protects your phone’s screen when placed face down on a table. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 190 customers.
Keep your iPhone XS/X functional with this Speck Presidio Pro case. The exterior is made from polycarbonate to withstand the effects of wear and tear, and its antimicrobial treatment prevents bacteria from growing on it. The raised bezel on this Speck Presidio Pro case protects your phone’s screen if it lands facedown.
