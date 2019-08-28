Sony has now taken to its official PlayStation blog to reveal the September PS Plus free games. Every month, PlayStation Plus members are privy to a pair of free games they can download and keep for as long as the membership is active. Last month included Sniper Elite 4 and WipEout Omega, but Sony is taking it up a notch in September. Both Batman Arkham Knight and Darksiders III will be available for nothing starting next month on PSN. Head below for all the details.

September PS Plus FREE Games:

September’s PS Plus free games are headlined by Batman Arkham Knight. The 2015 game was a direct follow-up to 2013’s Arkham Origins and stars Scarecrow, Harley Quinn, Killer Croc and more. Set in an open-world version of the famous Gotham City, it features Rocksteady’s well-known FreeFlow combat mechanics and the Batmobile. It still fetches $20 on PSN and more like $22 in physical form on Amazon.

Next up is Darksiders III. Initially releasing back in November of 2018, it is the third-entry in the third-person action series and a direct follow-up to 2012’s Darksiders II. The September PS Plus free games will be putting players in the shoes of Fury, sister of the “Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse”. The fast-paced hack n’ slash combat is accented with Metroidvania-style game design and even some puzzle elements.

We recently saw this one drop down to $20 at Amazon, but you’ll be able to grab it for free in about one week’s time, providing your PS Plus membership is in order.

PS Plus Deal:

Speaking of which, trusted games dealer Neogames via eBay Daily Deals is now offering 1-year PS Plus memberships for $40 again. After seeing this particular deal jump up to $45 over the last week, you can once again extend your membership by 12 months at one of the best prices we see. Amazon sells them for $60, for comparison.

Both of the September PS Plus free games will be available to download on PSN from September 3rd to September 30th. Which means you still have a few days left to add last month’s free titles to your library (until September 2nd to be exact).

Batman Arkham Knight:

Descend into the besieged streets of Arkham City as DC’s most-iconic crime-fighting crusader in Rocksteady’s neo-noir action adventure and explosive finale to the Arkham series. Pull on the legendary black cowl and explore the vast neon metropolis, grappling up walls and vaulting across rooftops, gliding between buildings, or tearing through the streets in the super-powered Batmobile.

