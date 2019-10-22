The 2019 Nintendo Switch at one of its best prices yet: $263 (Reg. $300)

SNG Trading via Rakuten is offering the 2019 Nintendo Switch Console in Gray or Neon Blue/Red for $262.95 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SNG47 at checkout. The latest model Switch with better battery life still fetches the usual $300 at Amazon and elsewhere, much the same as the original version. While we did see Amazon offer the latest machine at $25 off recently, today’s deal is matching the lowest total we have tracked thus far. Here’s everything you need to know about the difference between the two Switch models. All of today’s best game deals (including Link’s Awakening) are right here and you’ll find even more details below.

If you plan on getting your Smash Bros. on or just want a classic-style controller, PowerA’s Wireless GameCube option is still down at $37 (Reg. $50). And then go load your new Switch up with some great games from the eShop starting from just $1.

Here’s our Nintendo Switch Lite Review and if you’ve been curious what that whole Ring Fit Adventure thing is all about, we recently went hands-on with a full breakdown of what to expect.

At home the main unit rests in the Nintendo Switch dock, which connects the system to the TV and lets you play with family and friends in the comfort of your living room. Get the gaming system that lets you play the games you want, wherever you are, however you like. Includes the Nintendo Switch console and Nintendo Switch dock in black, and left and right Joy‑Con controllers in a contrasting gray. Also includes all the extras you need to get started.