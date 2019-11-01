Throw another 6-months on your Game Pass Ultimate sub for $40 (Reg. $60)

Newegg is now offering 6-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $39.99 with free digital delivery. Add this 3-month membership to your cart and apply code EMCUUTU32 at checkout to redeem the 6 month deal. A three month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is regularly $45 while 6-months typically goes for $60. Today’s deal is $20 off, matching our previous mention and is the lowest we can find. Game Pass Ultimate combines Xbox Live Gold perks with Microsoft’s on-demand game streaming service. However, as we found out officially today, it will also grant you early access to the bevy of upcoming Xbox Black Friday deals. More details below.
Microsoft unveiled preview details on its Xbox Black Friday offers and more. While most of the big-time deals will go live on the 24th of this month, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can get in even earlier. And be sure to browse through our Xbox Black Friday 2019 predictions.
Here are the rest of today’s best game deals, Razer’s Electra V2 Gaming Headset at $30, and even more discounts via our Games/Apps Guide.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:
- Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality console and PC games. Play together with friends and discover your next favorite game
- Play together with friends on the most advanced multiplayer network.
- With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.
- Play new games on day one like Gears 5, and critically-acclaimed indie titles—plus blockbusters like Metro Exodus and Monster Hunter: World
