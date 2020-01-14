Today’s Best Game Deals: God of War $6.50, Darksiders III $5, Sonic Mania $10, more

- Jan. 14th 2020 9:26 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, CDKeys is now offering God of War on PS4 for just $6.59. This digital copy is the lowest price we have ever tracked on the latest entry to the God of War franchise. Widely considered to be a masterpiece of game design, and despite the fact it has been dropping in price over the last few months, today’s deal almost feels like stealing it’s so inexpensive. Prefer a physical copy? The regularly $20 PlayStation Hits version is now down to $15.17 at Amazon as well. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s best deals including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Dragon Quest XI S Definitive, SEGA 3D Classics Collection, Darksiders III, Sonic Mania, Borderlands 3, and much more. 

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s best game deals:

Feast your eyes on the new Kirby Dolce Collector’s Box Set

Hearthstone players will soon be able to enjoy a solo adventure

The Pokémon Company brings Mystery Dungeon to Switch + Sword and Shield DLC

Arcade1Up unveils NBA Jam cabinet with Wi-Fi, Star Wars pinball, more at CES

Alienware’s Concept UFO is a Windows gaming PC shaped like a Nintendo Switch

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Sony

Sony
CDKeys

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard