Today’s Best Game Deals: God of War $6.50, Darksiders III $5, Sonic Mania $10, more

In today’s best game deals, CDKeys is now offering God of War on PS4 for just $6.59. This digital copy is the lowest price we have ever tracked on the latest entry to the God of War franchise. Widely considered to be a masterpiece of game design, and despite the fact it has been dropping in price over the last few months, today’s deal almost feels like stealing it’s so inexpensive. Prefer a physical copy? The regularly $20 PlayStation Hits version is now down to $15.17 at Amazon as well. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s best deals including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Dragon Quest XI S Definitive, SEGA 3D Classics Collection, Darksiders III, Sonic Mania, Borderlands 3, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Dragon Quest XI S Definitive $50 (Reg. $60)
- Last of Us, God of War, HZD Complete $21 ($45+ value)
- SEGA 3D Classics Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog $5 (Reg. $8)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Darksiders III $5 (Reg. $25+)
- Borderlands 3 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $35 (Reg. $60)
- Secret of Mana $12.50 (Reg. $17+)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $37.59 (Reg. $70)
- Castlevania Collection Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Massive Nintendo eShop New Year Sale from $1
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition $12 (Reg. $40)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10 (Reg. $20)
- River City Girls $21 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Collection 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Civilization VI Nintendo Switch $20 (Reg. up to $60)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus $12 (Reg. $25+)
- Injustice 2: Legendary Edition $15 (Reg. $20+)
- GreedFall $40 (Reg. $50)
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection $22 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands: Game of The Year $15 (Reg. $20)
- Super Star Wars PS4 $5 (Reg. $10)
- Resident Evil 3 remake pre-order $60
- Launch coverage and gameplay here
