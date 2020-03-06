Switch eShop deals from $1: Rocket League, Old Man’s Journey, Agent A, more

The Mega Man Nintendo Switch sale is still live with deals at up to 50% off but we are back again today to kick-off the weekend with even more digital deals. We have some award winning indie games on tap today starting from just $1 including the likes of Rocket League, Old Man’s Journey, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Bleed Complete, Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, Trine titles, and even more. As usual, these games are a great way to stay busy in between your favorite major releases and you might as well score them while they are on sale. Here are the rest of today’s best game deals and you’ll find our top picks from the eShop sales event down below the fold.

Today’s best eShop deals:

As we mentioned above, be sure to browse through the previous Mega Man eShop sale right here while you still can. While we are expecting some big-time deals on first-party games for the upcoming Mario Day on March 10 (deals will kick-off starting March 8 though), we are already tracking a nice collection of discounted Switch accessories. With deals from $5, you’ll find price drops on travel cases, collector’s kits, metal stands, and much more right here.

Rocket League:

Rocket League is a high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem with easy-to-understand controls and fluid, physics-driven competition. Rocket League includes casual and competitive Online Matches, a fully-featured offline Season Mode, special “Mutators” that let you change the rules entirely, hockey and basketball-inspired Extra Modes, and more than 500 trillion possible cosmetic customization combinations.

