Workout at home with rotating AmazonBasics Pushup Handles for $12 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering its AmazonBasics Pushup Handles with Rotating Base for $11.87 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this set started to drop in price steadily at the top of the year and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. While public gyms are closed all across the country along with some of the private in-building workout rooms, finding a way to get some exercise in at home is important right now. These push-up handles feature a “comfortable grip” that is said to minimize excessive strain on your wrists and elbows. They also feature a detachable rotating base to offer an extra level of challenge, although you can remove them and just use the handles on their own “for a stable non-rotating option.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Along with these Perfect Fitness Pushup Stands, today’s deal is easily one of the most affordable options out there. However, if you don’t need the rotating base, the CAP Barbell Pushup Bars are a great alternative at $10 Prime shipped and with a 4+ star rating. You can always just stop and rotate these bars for a different grip to target other muscle groups as well.

Today has seen plenty of notable fitness deals. You can save $118 on Apple Watch Series 5, $20 on Fitbit Inspire HR or grab 6.6-lbs. of MyProtein Impact Whey for $30 (Reg. up to $90). Those offers join the rest of our live workout gear deals including Garmin’s premium Tactix Charlie GPS Smartwatch, Fossil’s Sport Wear OS Smartwatch and the 2nd generation AirPods, among others.

AmazonBasics Pushup Handles with rotating base:

Pushup handles with rotating base offer an extra level of challenge to ordinary pushups; helps build muscle strength for arms, shoulders, back, chest, and abs

Handles rotate slightly during the pushup exercise, increasing the range of motion for more effective results

Detachable rotating base—use the pushup handles on their own for a stable non-rotating option

Secure, comfortable grip evenly distributes weight, minimizing excess strain on wrists and elbows

