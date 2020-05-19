SteelSeries is finally releasing its Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox, offering a “first-of-its-kind” USB-C wireless dongle. While the Arctis 1 Wireless worked with Xbox, it only functioned in over wired connectivity. However, the latest inclusion here packs a switch that changes between Xbox One and other USB-enabled platforms, giving you a wider range of functionality. This 4-in-1 headset is bound to become a fan-favorite of gamers thanks to its multitude of wireless connectivity options.

SteelSeries changes the game with 4-in-1 USB-C wireless headset

As if the 3-in-1 nature of the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless wasn’t enough, the company has changed the game yet again. Now with a 4-in-1 design, the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox still offers the same USB-C wireless dongle, but now, it includes a switch that can make it function wirelessly with Xbox, including the upcoming Series X console.

Until now, there have only been a few headsets that function wirelessly for Xbox, including the SteelSeries Arctis 9X, which we went hands-on with. The company’s latest headset uses the same speaker drivers as the higher-end Arctis 9X giving you that signature sound that you’ve come to know and love. The USB dongle uses SteelSeries’ lossless 2.4GHz ultra-low latency connectivity with all five main gaming platforms: Xbox, PS4, PC, Switch, and even Android. That’s right, this one headset functions nearly anywhere you can game, making it a true all-in-one device.

Perfect for on-the-go gaming, too

This wireless headset isn’t designed specifically to work with Microsoft’s console. As mentioned above, it’ll also work with Switch and Android devices. This is thanks to the USB-C wireless dongle, which natively transmits the Switch’s audio to SteelSeries’ headset without wires. It also works with most USB-C-enabled Android smartphones, just the same.

However, should you not have a Switch or compatible Android smartphone, there’s an included wired cable to use with the Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox, giving you the ability to plug into any 3.5mm-enabled device.

Crystal clear audio for online gaming

While playing your favorite game, be it Apex Legends, Elder Scrolls Online, or Call of Duty, communication can be key. The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox includes the same ClearCast Microphone that the company’s other headsets offer. There’s just one key difference here, the microphone is detachable here, which is something that the Arctis 3, 5, 7, 9X, and even Pro can’t offer. This means you can easily transition this headset between a headset and headphones, no pesky microphone required.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox pricing and availability

The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox will cost $99.99 and is available starting today from the SteelSeries website. The Amazon listing for this headset does exist, though it’s not available for purchase there quite yet.

