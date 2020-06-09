Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox iPhone XR Wallet Case $26 (35% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the OtterBox Strada iPhone XR Wallet Folio Case for $26.45 shipped. Down from its $40 going rate, which you’ll pay right now direct from OtterBox, today’s offer is good for a 35% discount and comes within cents of the Amazon low. Made of genuine leather, this case features a folio design with built-in slots to hold IDs, bank cards, and cash. It also sports the usual durability you’d expect from OtterBox, as this Strada case protects against drops, bumps, scratches, and scrapes. Ships with a lifetime warranty, as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 535 customers.
Strada Series Folio is the only leather smartphone case backed with OtterBox Certified Drop+ Protection. Featuring a book-style cover, Strada Series Folio closes securely around your device and opens to reveal a convenient slot for cash or a card.
Plus, Strada Series Folio cradles your device to help protect it from drops and shocks. Blending handcrafted style with premium protection, Strada Series Folio keeps you organized, stylish and protected.
