We are now ready to collect all of Tuesday’s best Android app deals from Google Play and beyond. We have some freebie icon packs to kit out your operating system, meeting and note-taking suites, audio apps, weather forecasts, strategy warfare, arcade simulators, and much more. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Peace, Death!, X Launcher Pro, Meeting Notes Taker, Weather Forecast Pro, and Message Quest, among others. Head below the jump for a look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

More on Peace, Death!:

Peace, Death! is an arcade simulator with difficulties. In this game, you play as the Reaper working for your boss, Death, in Apocalypse, Inc. You face a challenge: go through a trial period of seven weeks to get a permanent job and advance the interests of your employer. Features. You need to examine each client’s feature to determine his, her, or its fate. There are more features every day and the game becomes more difficult. Your client holds a pistol? Send him to Hell unless he changes his mind and drops weapons. Is your client a hat-lover? Should you send him to Heaven? No, it’s not that easy! First, take the hat off, and you might see the horns. Being a demon, killer, or an angel are features, too.

